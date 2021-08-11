'Should be set for a full match': Michael Vaughan provides weather update for second India vs England Test at Lord's

The first match of the five-Test series between India and England proved to be an enthralling contest with the Nottingham Test evenly poised and set for an engaging finish. However, on the final day, rain spoiled the fun and washed out the entire Day 5, leading to the Test finishing in a draw. Chasing 209 to win, India were well-placed at 52/1. With another 157 to get and nine wickets in hand, many believed the game was India's to win had weather not been a factor.

As the two teams shift focus to the second Test beginning Thursday at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, all eyes would be on the London weather and how it shapes up for the next five days. However, if former England captain Michael Vaughan is to be believed, the second Test is likely to be contested in full, with rain not having any sort of impact on the match.

Also Read | 'He is not coming with continuous 100s behind him': Chopra on India batsman

"I'm home, which is like three hours away from London. You can see my window; the sun is glaring through. I believe (fingers crossed), there is no rain forecast up north or down south for the next week which means that we should be set for a full Test match. You never know in the UK; I am sure it may surprise but as we speak, no rain forecast for the Test match," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Also Read | David Warner provides update on his participation in second half of IPL 2021

Rain in England has been a headache for cricket lovers around the world. During the 2019 World Cup, a total of four group matches were washed out due to rain, making it the wettest cricket World Cup of all time. Even during in the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in June, rain washed out two entire days of Test cricket, while affecting the remaining days.