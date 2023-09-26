News / Cricket / ‘Should've done this long time ago’: Ashwin worked ‘3-4 days' on ball that bamboozled Labuschagne in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

'Should've done this long time ago': Ashwin worked '3-4 days' on ball that bamboozled Labuschagne in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Sep 26, 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin decoded how he dismissed Marnus Labuschagne in India's 99-run win over Australia.

While it was India's batters who made the headlines in their 99-run win over Australia in the second ODI in Indore, their bowlers were clinical in how they used the conditions on offer. While Prasidh Krishna started the demolition job by dismissing opener Matt Short and captain Steve Smith in consecutive balls in the second over, Ravichandran Ashwin arguably sealed the deal for India by taking three big wickets after an hour-long rain-induced break.

Marnus Labuschagne was bamboozled by Ashwin's sliding carrom ball. (PTI)
Australia were originally set a target of 400 to chase by the Indians but that was changed to 317 to be chased in 33 overs after the rain break. Australia's score was 56/2 in 9 overs with a dangerous-looking David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in the middle. Ashwin later noted that he knew Australia had nothing to lose and had to swing at most deliveries after the rain-break and he decided to use a slight variation of his trademark carrom ball to dismiss Labuschagne.

Ashwin said in a video posted by the BCCI on its website that he wanted to keep changing his pace against Labuschagne as the Australian batter was often looking to play different versions of the sweep shot against him.

“I wanted to keep the length perfectly, in terms of trying to keep it away from the batter and also change pace,” said Ashwin.

“I felt they were not picking it off the hand that very well. So maybe that angle that I’m creating and the change of grip - I’m using my third finger to bowl the carrom ball and the off-break - maybe, hopefully, it will hold me in good stead,” he said talking about his mindset while trying the variations, which ultimately resulted in Labuschagne being bowled trying to play a sliding carrom ball back in the 13th over.

'Worked on different angles and grips at the NCA'

A veteran of 94 Tests, 115 ODIs and 65 T20Is, Ashwin said that the grips and angles he has worked on and implemented in the second ODI were things that he maybe should have done earlier in his career. “I worked a little bit with Sairaj (Bahutule) at NCA. Working on different angles and slightly different grips. I asked him to watch from front and back, we worked on it for three-four days. For how much ever cricket I have played over the years, should have done this a long time ago. But I am doing it now at least. So I am glad," he said.

Batters were often getting beaten on both their edges to Ashwin in Indore and he said it is something that he is pleased with. “It is something that I have been working on and wanting to do it, because when I go into this sort of a carrom ball, slider ball, the angles are pretty similar, the lines and the release points are very similar. So I wanted to bring both edges into play, which I was able to do. It has been in the offing for a while and I’m glad I was able to execute,” he said.

