Home / Cricket / 'Showed excellent temperament': Manjrekar impressed with uncapped Indian batsman in IPL 2021
cricket

'Showed excellent temperament': Manjrekar impressed with uncapped Indian batsman in IPL 2021

The uncapped Indian batsman impressed numerous people with his exploits in IPL 2021, including former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 10:49 AM IST
File image of Sanjay Manjrekar.(File)

15 off 5 may not seem like a significant innings generally but when you put this innings by Punjab Kings batsman Shahrukh Khan, against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, in context, it becomes clearer as to why it was such an important knock in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) match.

Batting first, PBKS got off to a flying start courtesy of a 122-run opening stand between skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. They scored 61 and 69, respectively, but once they fell, two more wickets followed as the Punjab side found themselves at 179/4 in 18.5 over.

Enter 'SRK'.

The right-hander, who was compared to Kieron Pollard by Anil Kumble ahead of IPL 2021, then smashed two fours and a six to power PBKS to 195/4 in 20 overs.

Even though PBKS failed to defend the target against DC at the Wankhede Stadium, the uncapped Indian batsman impressed numerous people, including former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar.

He took to Twitter to express his opinion on Shahrukh, saying: "Showed excellent temperament last game and tonight some wonderful ‘limited time’ hitting. Lots to like about Shahrukh. #PBKSvDC."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RR Predicted XI vs CSK: Changes in the batting department for Rajasthan Royals

Yohan Blake wants AB de Villiers to come out of international retirement

'That was a special knock': Simon Katich praises de Villiers masterclas vs KKR

'We enjoy playing together, we're similar players with a lot of energy'

Shahrukh was mighty impressive in the side's previous game against Chennai Super Kings. He walked out to bat when the team was reeling at 19/4, courtesy Deepak Chahar wreaking havoc with the new ball.

The youngster showed great skill and temperament to score a fighting 47 off 36 balls and take his team's total past 100.

PBKS next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shahrukh khan ipl 2021 punjab kings indian premier league sanjay manjrekar delhi capitals
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP