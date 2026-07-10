Shreyas Iyer admits harsh truth after England seal series; reveals what went horribly wrong

Shreyas Iyer was left disappointed in Bristol as India crumbled to a nine-wicket defeat in the fourth T20I as England sealed the series 3-0, with a game to spare. He is still searching for his first win as India's T20I skipper, since taking over the reins in June this year.

Shreyas Iyer spoke about India's performance in the fourth T20I. (AFP)

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He has excelled in winning tosses, but hasn't been able to lead India past the finishing line. India somehow managed to post 158/7 in 20 overs, only due to Iyer's batting. But it wasn't enough as England cruised to 159/1 in 13.5 overs.

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"Again, it was a disappointing one. 158 wasn't the perfect total on the board. Eventually, we saw how quickly they chased it down," he said, after the match.

‘I think we fell a bit short in terms of our execution’

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{{^usCountry}} India's bowling was also poor, despite Arshdeep Singh's early dismissal of Jos Buttler. Shivam Dube leaked 15 runs in the 10th over, and Brook and Salt hammered Axar Patel for 19 runs in the ninth over. Washington Sundar was also clobebred for 19 runs in the eighth over. Meanwhile, Prince Yadav and Prasidh Krishna were hammered for 15 runs each in the fourth and fifth overs, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India's bowling was also poor, despite Arshdeep Singh's early dismissal of Jos Buttler. Shivam Dube leaked 15 runs in the 10th over, and Brook and Salt hammered Axar Patel for 19 runs in the ninth over. Washington Sundar was also clobebred for 19 runs in the eighth over. Meanwhile, Prince Yadav and Prasidh Krishna were hammered for 15 runs each in the fourth and fifth overs, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

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"When we came onto bowling, I just asked our bowlers to repeat the lengths as much as possible because top of middle-stump and leg-stump, it was very difficult to hit and score boundaries off that. So I think we fell a bit short in terms of our execution. And, yeah, we saw that when we were changing the pace, when we were trying something else, they scored off those loose balls," said Iyer.

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In the first innings, India lost plenty of wickets, but Iyer stood tall, slamming 80* off 49 balls. "Definitely happy with my performance, but see, if it's not on the winning cause, it just goes to the side. So disappointed in that aspect because whenever I play, I want to perform and see to it that my team wins. But unfortunately, today wasn't that day. Definitely look forward to the next game," he said.

For India, it is also a transition phase, and even Iyer knows that he needs to be patient.

"Absolutely. See, this is the transition phase and we will be making lot of mistakes. You see a lot of youngsters playing here in these conditions for the first time. So mistakes will definitely make them realize how important it is to adapt and have that awareness when you come in the overseas conditions," he said.

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"It's important that you learn quickly from your mistakes so that the team also benefits eventually out of it. And I'm sure that there are quick learners in the team. I'm sure they will assess themselves and get back stronger in the next game," he added.