Shreyas Iyer breaks silence on relationship with Gautam Gambhir after 'tough start to captaincy'

India are set to face a massive test in the T20 format as they take on Afghanistan in a three-match series beginning on Sunday, September 13, followed by the Asian Games 2026, where the Men in Blue will look to retain their gold medal. For a successful campaign in both, India would need the combination of captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir to work their magic. They have previously clicked at Kolkata Knight Riders, where they worked together to win the franchise their third IPL title in 2024. The captain has now spoken on the head coach, especially after a tough start to his captaincy career, where he has lost two of his first three series as captain.

Shreyas Iyer has opened up on his relation with Gautam Gambhir (AFP)

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Speaking at the press conference before the 1st T20I vs Afghanistan, Shreyas Iyer was full of praise for Gambhir and his attitude of winning, revealing that the coach wants every player to perform. He also revealed that the players have clarity of their role under Gambhir.

"I feel that he's got a very aggressive mindset. He is someone who is always looking to win when he steps onto the field. He wants every individual to perform, which is pretty much given as a coach. So he builds a lot of trust and confidence amongst the team. And every player knows what their role and clarity is."

'Gautam Gambhir's got an amazing one-on-one player management approach'

Shreyas Iyer also praised Gautam Gambhir's one-on-one management of the players. He also revealed that their previous KKR connection helps him in understanding how the head coach's mind works.

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{{^usCountry}} "So I think all this alignment is very important when it comes to coaching skills, and he's got an amazing one-on-one player management approach. So that is essential going forward in the tournament, when you have that kind of relationship with every player, because all of us are different in our own ways and you need to understand a certain player," Iyer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "So I think all this alignment is very important when it comes to coaching skills, and he's got an amazing one-on-one player management approach. So that is essential going forward in the tournament, when you have that kind of relationship with every player, because all of us are different in our own ways and you need to understand a certain player," Iyer said. {{/usCountry}}

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" And both of us, Gauti bhai and I, we have been in this scenario where we need to know the players, how they can deliver for the team, and the more matches we win, the more we would be getting to know each other closely. And I've worked with him in the past at KKR, so I definitely know how his mind works and how his approach is going to be," the Indian captain added.

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