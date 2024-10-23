Shreyas Iyer loses cool over injury reports, unleashes on X: 'Do some homework...'

Right-handed batter Shreyas Iyer, who recently scored a ton in the Ranji Trophy match against Maharashtra, has slammed the reports of him being unavailable for the next Ranji Trophy match due to a shoulder injury. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shreyas urged the media to do "some homework" before publishing news. For the unversed, as per several reports, Shreyas was deemed not available for Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy match due to a shoulder injury. Mumbai: Mumbai's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot on the second day of a Ranji Trophy 2024-25 cricket match between Maharashtra and Mumbai, at MCA Cricket Ground, in Mumbai, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI10_19_2024_000103B)(PTI)

However, the right-handed batter has now seemingly labelled this as fake news. "Guys seriously let’s do some homework before publishing news," Shreyas Iyer wrote on X, while responding to a handle, who had shared an update, saying the right-handed batter has been ruled out of the upcoming Ranji Trophy match.

Earlier, a Cricbuzz report had claimed that Shreyas will be missing Mumbai's upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Tripura, which is set to begin on October 26 at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala.

The same report claimed that a shoulder injury has ruled Iyer out. Citing BCCI sources, the report stated that the batter is required to rest for at least one week.

Shreyas Iyer scores century against Maharashtra in Ranji Trophy

Last week, Shreyas roared back into form as he played a knock of 142 runs off just 190 balls against Maharashtra in Mumbai's second Ranji Trophy match this season.

This knock also helped Mumbai get back to winning ways in the Ranji Trophy. For the unversed, the side had faced a shock defeat at the hands of Baroda in their opening fixture.

"No matter whatever people think outside, I have to listen to my body because I know the amount of threshold I've carried over the last few years and based on that I'll be taking the right decision and I hope that my team will also back (me)," Shreyas was quoted as saying after his match-winning knock in the Ranji Trophy.

Earlier this year, Shreyas Iyer was dropped midway the home Test series against England. He was ousted from the squad after a string of low scores in the longest format.

The 29-year-old was also snubbed from the BCCI's central contracts list after he seemingly did not listen to the board's mandate of playing domestic cricket when away from national team duty.

Shreyas then had returned to play the semi-finals and final for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.