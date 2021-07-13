Shreyas Iyer named in Mumbai fitness camp, hopes rise for IPL comeback

India batsman Shreyas Iyer is on the right path of recovery after he was named in a star-studded list of 45 cricketers by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for a fitness training camp. Apart from Iyer, the list included India limited-overs vice captain Rohit Sharma, Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw and all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Iyer has been out of action ever since sustaining a shoulder injury the ODI series against England in March this year. The talented right-hander had to undergo a surgery which ruled him out of IPL 2021. Rishabh Pant was named as the captain of Delhi Capitals in place of Iyer.

It still hasn’t been confirmed whether can take part for the Capitals in the remainder of IPL 2021 which will now take place in the UAE in September this year after the league was postponed due to a virus outbreak this year. But MCA’s announcement augurs well for Iyer and DC.

Iyer is also considered to be an important part of India’s middle-order in white-ball cricket. With the T20 World Cup slated to take place in late October, India would be hoping the right-hander can prove his math-fitness ahead of the world event.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun, a budding left-arm pacer also has been named among the players, which were chosen for the camp.

"The schedule of the fitness camp will be announced in due course of time," MCA said in a release on its website.

Selected players for MCA fitness camp: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw, Dhaval Kulkarni, Shivam Dube, Aditya Tare, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Siddhesh Lad, Aakarshit Gomel, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Divyansh Saxena, Chinmay Sutar, Arman Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Bhupen Lalwani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar, Aman Khan, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhrumil Matkar, Shreyas Gurav, Tanush Kotian, Ankush Jaiswal, Shashank Attarde, Prashant Solanki, Parikshit Valsangkar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Nikhil Date, Roystan Dias, Atif Attarwala, Siddharth Raut, Kruthik Hanagawadi, Deepak Shetty, Ravi Solanki.

