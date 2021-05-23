Shreyas Iyer posts workout video to provide injury update, Suryakumar Yadav gives hilarious reply

Team India batsman Shreyas Iyer is currently undergoing rehab after dislocating his left shoulder while fielding during the limited-overs series against England in March 2021. He was instantly ruled out of the remainder of the white-ball leg against the visitors and once the exact diagnosis of his injury was revealed, he was then ruled out for the entire IPL 2021 season. Delhi Capitals, in the absence of their usual captain Iyer, handed the leadership duties to Rishabh Pant.

ALSO READ| Zimbabwe cricketer's emotional plea for a sponsor, says 'have to glue our shoes after every series'

After undergoing successful surgery last month, 26-year-old Iyer has been training religiously in a bid to regain fitness at the earliest. An active social media user, Iyer has been keeping his fans updated with his progress by posting videos of his workout and writing motivation captions.

On Saturday, Iyer posted another video where he is seen running on an uphill. He captioned the video: "Isolated!"

Meanwhile, his fellow middle-order batsman and Mumbai Indians star player Suryakumar Yadav posted a hilarious reply to his video in the comments section, saying: "Shahenshah running technique".

Iyer sustained the injury during the first ODI against England. With a second-string Indian team due to travel to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series in July, Iyer, should he clear the fitness test, could find a seat on that plane. India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is with the neighboring country.

ALSO READ| Fans ask Suryakumar Yadav to describe MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli in one word, he gives a heartwarming reply

Iyer has had a decent start to his white-ball career in Team India blues so far. In 22 ODIs, he's racked up 813 runs with a healthy average of 42.78, including one century and eight fifties. In T20Is, he has amassed 550 runs in 29 games at an average of 28.94 and a strike rate of 133.81 with three half-centuries.