Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan among 7 of India squad test Covid positive

The Indian team under quarantine in Ahmedabad ahead of the ODI series against West Indies has been hit by Covid infections with seven squad members, including four players - Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan and reserve pacer Navdeep Saini - testing positive.

The others are support staff - fielding coach T Dilip, a masseur and a security official.

The BCCI medical team is monitoring the situation. If the virus spreads further in the bio-bubble, the start of the six-match limited-overs series - the first ODI is on February 6 - could be pushed back.

The selectors have named an 18-member squad, but with three batters infected, they are expected to announce reinforcements. The Indian squad checked into Hyatt hotel on January 31 and are undergoing a three-day quarantine.

“It’s not a question of the bubble being breached with these cases. With all the players and support staff having assembled from different parts of the country, one or more may have been carrying the virus,” a BCCI official said on Wednesday.

The West Indies squad landed in Ahmedabad early on Wednesday and is also on a three-day quarantine. Their first practice session is scheduled on Friday. India have a training session scheduled for Thursday evening under lights at the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera.

The one-day series is being played behind closed doors. It will be followed by three T20Is in Kolkata, for which the West Bengal government has allowed 75% crowds into Eden Gardens.