Shubman Gill and two other Indians find their way into best Test XI of the year by Cricket Australia

Test cricket in 2025 had everything: a World Test Championship final upset at Lord’s, a blockbuster England–India series that swung between big runs and big moments, and an Ashes arc that began with noise and ended with Australia taking a firm grip by winning the first three Tests. In between came the year’s oddities too — including Wiaan Mulder declaring with himself 34 short of Brian Lara’s 400 not out — a reminder that modern Test cricket can still produce the kind of headlines that feel half-impossible. Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah in Test cricket.(PTI)

Cricket Australia’s end-of-year Test XI is built around that simple idea of impact. It rewards openers who travelled and scored, a middle order that combined volume with match-shaping peaks, and a bowling attack that repeatedly forced collapses rather than merely containing them. Unsurprisingly, the selections lean heavily on Australia and India, with two picks each from England and South Africa, and the captaincy handed to the leader of the year’s most defining campaign.

Why these picks tell the story of 2025

At the top, KL Rahul and Travis Head are chosen for very different kinds of value. Rahul’s case is rooted in consistency away from home: he finished with 813 runs and stamped his year through a commanding tour of England, where he piled up 532 runs across five Tests. Head, meanwhile, provided chaos with control — shifting into the opener’s role late in the year after Usman Khawaja’s injury and still ending with 817 runs, including two Ashes hundreds in the first three Tests. His 123 in the Perth chase was singled out as the innings that broke the match open.

The spine of the batting is equally loud. Joe Root’s 805 runs at 50.31 came with four hundreds and a long-awaited first Test century in Australia, while Shubman Gill’s 983 runs at 70.21 — including five hundreds — framed him as the year’s standout run machine. Gill’s output against England was particularly extraordinary: 754 runs in five Tests, while also leading India as captain.

The leadership call is where the XI makes its most deliberate statement. Temba Bavuma’s personal numbers (310 runs in four Tests) are modest compared to the rest of the side, but the selection is explicitly about defining moments and outcomes. His 66 at Lord’s in the WTC final, made while carrying a hamstring tear, is treated as a signature act of resilience — and his return later in the year to lead South Africa to a series win in India becomes the clincher.

Alex Carey’s inclusion underlines how modern wicketkeepers are judged: not just by gloves, but by weight of runs. Carey scored 767 runs at 47.93 with two hundreds, while also finishing with 44 catches and five stumpings. Ben Stokes takes the allrounder slot on the strength of his bowling comeback: 33 wickets at 23.12 after hamstring surgery, paired with a serviceable batting return of 496 runs that included a standout 141.

The attack is where the XI feels most 2025. Mitchell Starc is picked after a career-best calendar year, topping the global wicket tally with 55 wickets at 17.32 and producing spells that ended matches in a session. Jasprit Bumrah’s eight-Test output still brought elite impact: 31 wickets at 22.16, a best of 5 for 27, and control metrics that underline his dominance. Scott Boland’s numbers are almost absurd — 32 wickets at 15.00 — highlighted by a 6 for 45 that sealed his first 10-wicket match haul and a pink-ball hat-trick. Spin goes to Simon Harmer for a short, brutal burst of excellence: 30 wickets at 14.30, including 17 wickets in India at 8.94.

One more name hovers just outside the XI: Ravindra Jadeja is picked as 12th man after a batting career-year (764 runs at 63.66), even if his bowling returns were comparatively subdued by his standards. Put it together and you get a team that reads like a yearbook of decisive performances — the players who didn’t just win sessions, but wrote the outcomes.

Cricket Australia’s Best Test XI of 2025

KL Rahul (India), Travis Head (Australia), Joe Root (England), Shubman Gill (India), Temba Bavuma (South Africa) — captain, Alex Carey (Australia) — wicketkeeper, Ben Stokes (England), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Jasprit Bumrah (India), Scott Boland (Australia), Simon Harmer (South Africa)

12th man: Ravindra Jadeja (India)