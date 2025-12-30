Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of remainder of BBL, pacer faces race against time to be fit in time for T20 World Cup

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was representing Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 season, has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a knee injury. Pakistan's ODI captain suffered a knee cartilage injury when he was fielding in the side's final over win over the Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba on Saturday, December 27. Brisbane Heat then touched base with the medical staff of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and it was decided that it would be best for the pacer to return home for further treatment ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of the remainder of the Big Bash League(Surjeet Yadav)

The T20 World Cup is set to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8 and the PCB are yet to announce the 15-member squad. Recently, the selectors confirmed the squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka, and at that time, Shaheen, along with Babar Azam and Haris Rauf, were not named as the trio had to fulfil their BBL commitments.

However, the injury has now changed the scenario for Shaheen, and he faces a race against time to be fit for the upcoming World Cup, where Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside India, the USA, Namibia and the Netherlands.

“I have enjoyed myself a lot playing for Brisbane, and I am sad that I will not be able to finish the season with the team. I am massively thankful to the Heat fans for showering me with immense love and support. I am also grateful for the support of the team and their amazing hospitality," Shaheen said in an official statement, shared by Brisbane Heat.

“The BBL was everything I had heard it would be – lots of good, skilful cricket. I have enjoyed the challenge. I will be cheering for the team while recovering from my unexpected injury, and I hope our paths cross again,” he added.

‘Fitted very easily’

Acting Brisbane Heat captain Xavier Bartlett said that Afridi had been an excellent teammate, and he fitted into the squad very easily.

“The conversations that the other bowlers and I have had with Shaheen about bowling and match situations have been of great value. He fitted in very easily into the squad, and it was a pleasure to have played alongside him.”

Shaheen played four matches for the Brisbane Heat in the 2025-26 BBL season, returning with just two wickets. He played against Melbourne Renegades, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers.