Shubman Gill ‘deeply hurt’ after Gujarat Titans fail to win IPL despite coming so close: ‘Disappointment weighs heavy’

Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans captain, on Tuesday penned an emotional message after his franchise fell short of winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 title. The 26-year-old, who happens to be India's Test and ODI skipper, took two days to post about the loss in the summit clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In a very candid message, Gill accepted that he's “deeply hurt” by the result of the game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and that it weighs heavily on his shoulders.

Shubman Gill reacts after losing the IPL 2026 final against RCB. (REUTERS)

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However, he was quick to assure the fans that the team would bounce back strongly in the next season and aim to go all the way and bring the second IPL title to Gujarat. He also thanked the supporters for getting behind the team through all the ups and downs during the 19th edition of the T20 tournament.

“We came so close but couldn’t get over the line. It hurts deeply, and the disappointment weighs heavy, but this game that we all love teaches us so much about life. One thing it’s taught me is that there is no defeat in losing, as long as we keep coming back and not give up,” Gill wrote on Instagram.

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{{^usCountry}} “I want to thank each and every one of you who stood by us through the highs and the lows. Your energy pushed us to the very end. Much love, AAVA DE,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I want to thank each and every one of you who stood by us through the highs and the lows. Your energy pushed us to the very end. Much love, AAVA DE,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking of Shubman, he had a phenomenal campaign with the bat and didn't put a foot wrong. In the 16 matches he played in IPL 2026, the right-hander returned with 732 runs, including a knock of 104 against the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking of Shubman, he had a phenomenal campaign with the bat and didn't put a foot wrong. In the 16 matches he played in IPL 2026, the right-hander returned with 732 runs, including a knock of 104 against the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. {{/usCountry}}

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Gill's inspired leadership helped the Titans finish second in the league stage with 9 wins and 5 losses. However, the team then suffered a defeat against RCB in Qualifier 1.

Titans bounce back

However, Titans bounced back strongly in the knockout Qualifier 2 against the Royals, winning the contest after chasing the target of 215. Gill led from the front as he hit a match-winning century.

The summit clash of the tournament then turned out to be a one-sided affair. Gill failed to get going and was sent back to the pavilion by Josh Hazlewood. Gujarat posted a below-par 155/8 in 20 overs. The target was then chased down by RCB with five wickets in hand and 12 balls to spare as Virat Kohli returned with an unbeaten 75.

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