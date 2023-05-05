Shubman Gill interview: 'I was quite desperate to get my first hundred'

Earmarked as the next big thing in world cricket, this is proving to be a breakthrough season for Shubman Gill where hundreds have flowed from his blade in international cricket.

Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century against Mumbai Indians (IPL Twitter)

A gifted timer of the ball, the talented India batter is garnering praise from all quarters for his consistent batting. Indeed, the 23-year-old rising star has left the cricket world marveling at his ability to seamlessly switch from one format to another.

In the middle of a frantic IPL season, the Gujarat Titans opener opens up about formats, consistency and the WTC final:

Last year you started the season with 84 off 46 balls against Delhi Capitals, followed by 96 off 59 balls against Punjab Kings. It showed how you have upped the ante in terms of strike-rate in T20s. How did that transformation happen?

I think it was all about trusting my game, playing according to my beliefs or my game rather than doing something I am not. That is I think what I did in those initial periods last year.

Can you tell us about your hundred-scoring spree in international cricket. The first century took time. You had got 91 at the Gabba. Then you had to wait until you got a century in Zimbabwe. It sort of opened the floodgates with 7 hundreds (2 in Tests, 4 in ODIs, one in T20I).

I was very eagerly waiting for my first hundred after that 91. I think it was the universe listening to me and all of my prayers being answered. It has a lot to do with me being patient as I was quite desperate, to be honest, to get my first hundred. Having to wait for almost a year and a half before I got it in Zimbabwe, and before that it started raining when I was on 98 in the West Indies. I think it was all of that patience and everything just coming to me at once.

You have always aimed for big hundreds and you speak about your father, who has motivated you for that. Can you tell us about his role in your cricket now?

He is someone who has always tried to push me above and beyond. Whenever you get those centuries, try to get them big and get the opposition out of it because once you are set and you are batting on 100, that is the time to completely nail it and get a big one for the team. This has always been the talk with my dad. I remember when I was younger, my dad used to be satisfied with me when I returned not out. Even if I scored a double hundred and I was out, he used to say I could do more.

What kind of an advantage is it playing with seasoned players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli? Watching them operate in actual games, what is it you have picked up from them, even while batting at the other end?

It is great opening with someone like Rohit bhai and then (batting with) Virat bhai. When they come to bat, all the focus and eyes are on them. It is easier for the other batter to just operate because the opposition is always trying to get them out. They focus so much on them that it is easier for the other person to get the job done.

Being a player with such a classical approach to the game and now moving seamlessly to T20. How do you balance the need to innovate and maintain your strength?

I think it is all about good work ethics. If you have a good work ethic and are disciplined, those bad habits won’t creep in. Each and every practice session counts and matters. Before every practice session you should know why are you going for practice, what is your aim and that is what I to do – have purposeful practice sessions.

What is the key to maintaining consistency according to you?

The key to maintaining consistency for me is to have consistency in everything. That is having consistency in your diet, work, practice sessions and training sessions. All of that combined over a period of time makes you consistent (on the field).

Through all this how are you also preparing for the WTC Final?

I think we will get about 10 days before we play the finals. That will be good enough for us to prepare for that important match. For me, it is more mental rather than technical or physical. We have worked really hard as a team over the last couple of years having played the last WTC final in Southampton against New Zealand and having that result not go our way and that is really motivating us. I am really looking forward to going to England and playing against Australia.

