Shubman Gill involved in nasty ‘rugby tackle’ with West Indies cricketer; Yashasvi Jaiswal conducts concussion test

Yashasvi Jaiswal dominated Day 1 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, helping India gain the upper hand. The visitors had no answers to the onslaught by the left-handed batter, and as a result, runs flowed at free will. However, the dying few minutes of the opening day witnessed a nasty collision between India captain Shubman Gill and West Indies wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach, leading to both players undergoing a concussion test on the field. Yashasvi Jaiswal performs concussion test on Shubman Gill. (Screengrabs - JioHotstar)

The incident happened on the fifth ball of the 85th over. Anderson Phillip's delivery was flicked by Jaiswal for a single. The throw came to the keepers' end, and the off-target throw caught both Gill and Imlach in an awkward position, leading to the collision between the two players.

Both players were visibly uncomfortable, and soon, the physios arrived to provide medical attention. Jaiswal was seen performing the concussion test on Gill. The left-handed batter was seen visibly asking Gill as to how many fingers he was holding up. However, there was nothing to worry about as play resumed after a brief halt of five minutes.

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop, who was at the air at the time of the incident, explained the entire chain of events, saying the Windies keeper was taken out by the bigger Gill.

“He has been taken out by the bigger Shubman Gill. That'll take a few minutes out of the game as the physio comes on,” he said.

‘Rugby tackle’

On the other hand, former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta called it a “rugby” style tackle, saying the Windies player was hit on the side of the helmet.

“That's an awkward, awkward position there. The angle, I guess, and also the helmet. Both concerned players seem to be in a bit of trouble,” he said.

“Oh, that's a proper rugby tackle. Call it NFL, actually. Oh, it's the awkward angle, isn't it? It's the arm of Tevlan Imlach. It's the side of the helmet,” he added.

Speaking of the 2nd Test, India captain Gill won the toss and opted to bat first. At stumps, India reached the score of 318/2 with Jaiswal and Gill unbeaten on 173 and 20 respectively. Both of the Indian wickets fell to Jomel Warrican.

Sai Sudharsan missed out on a well-deserved century as he was dismissed for 87.