Yashasvi Jaiswal equals Graeme Smith's unique world record with picture-perfect century vs West Indies

Yashasvi Jaiswal is never too far away from a milestone in Test cricket. After missing out on a big score in the first Test in Ahmedabad, Jaiswal was in no mood to let go of another opportunity. The left-handed opening batter hit his seventh Test century on Day 1 of the second Test in Delhi, which put him on par with former South Africa captain Graeme Smith. Yashasvi Jaiswal during the first day of the second and final Test match between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi(PTI)

Jaiswal, who reached his second Test century against the West Indies -- his maiden Test century came against the same opposition on debut a couple of years ago – with a single off Khary Pierre in the second session of Friday. He got there off just 145 balls.

Jaiswal equalled Smith's unique record for most centuries (7) by an opening batter at the age of 23. Jaiswal, who will get a couple of more shots next month against South Africa at home, has an opportunity to go past both Smith and make the record all his own before turning 24.

Don Bradman, who hit 12 hundreds at the age of 23, holds the record for most Test centuries at that age. India's Sachin Tendulkar, with 11 centuries, is second. Only three players had scored more before turning 24 - Don Bradman (12), Sachin Tendulkar (11), and Garfield Sobers (9). Javed Miandad, Graeme Smith, Alastair Cook, and Kane Williamson also had seven centuries each, but only Smith and Jaiswal got them all while opening the batting.

Hundreds by India's openers since Jaiswal's debut

7 Yashasvi Jaiswal

6 All others combined

Among all teams, Ben Duckett's four centuries are the next most by an opener in the same period.

Coming back to the Delhi Test against West Indies, Jaiswal took his time to get his eyes in. He was in no hurry to score quickly despite the West Indies new ball attack posing no real threat. In fact, he was so watchful that for the large part, his opening partner KL Rahul outscored him 58-run stand.

Jaiswal only picked up pace in the second session, where he almost scored at a strike rate of a 100. Jaiswal hit Seales for three boundaries in the first over of the post-Lunch session to bring up his half-century off 82 balls.

Contrary to his past centuries, when he was severe against the spinners, Jaiswal showed a lot of respect to Jomel Warrican and Khary Pierre. He did not hit a single six off the left-arm spinners, and there was rarely a shot in anger. In fact, this was one of the rare instances when Jaiswal got to three figures without clearing the fence even once.

Jaiswal, however, was sublime against the West Indies pacers, hitting them for boundaries at will. He found an able partner at the other end in Sai Sudharsan. After the unexpected dismissal of a well-settled KL Rahul due to a Warrican delivery that turned viciously, Sudharsan and Jaiswal put on a huge partnership for the second wicket to take India past 200.

Sudharsan, under pressure after not making the opportunities count, got to his second Test fifty.