Shubman Gill, KL Rahul to miss final two ODIs against New Zealand, Jasprit Bumrah returns for Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the squads for the upcoming ODIs and Tests against New Zealand. Shubman Gill will lead in the first three ODIs and then leave to prepare for the two Tests that follow, an assignment that holds great importance for India's chances to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Shreyas Iyer will lead India in the fourth and fifth ODIs.

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul to miss final two ODIs against New Zealand (AFP)

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The ODI players who will be released after the first three ODIs will most probably play the third and final unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A, which gets underway on November 7. The ODIs begin on November 4 and end on November 15. The first Test is set to begin in Wellington on November 19.

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Besides Gill, KL Rahul too would miss the fourth and fifth ODIs against the Kiwis. Jasprit Bumrah has not been named in the ODI squad, and he will only play the Tests. The ace speedster last played a Test against South Africa last November, where the Proteas defeated the hosts 2-0 in the two-match series. Ravindra Jadeja who recently featured in the first two ODIs against the West Indies, has been dropped from the squad altogether for the Kiwi assignment.

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{{^usCountry}} Prasidh Krishna's inclusion in the ODI squad for the first three matches will depend on fitness clearance. Rishabh Pant, who was ruled out of the first two unofficial Tests against New Zealand A due to a left side strain, is in the Test squad, but his eventual availability will depend on his recovery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prasidh Krishna's inclusion in the ODI squad for the first three matches will depend on fitness clearance. Rishabh Pant, who was ruled out of the first two unofficial Tests against New Zealand A due to a left side strain, is in the Test squad, but his eventual availability will depend on his recovery. {{/usCountry}}

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Allrounder Hardik Pandya, who hasn't played a competitive game since IPL 2026, is yet to regain full fitness and isn't a part of the ODI squad. Earlier, India and New Zealand were slated to face each other in three ODIs, but the series was increased to five matches due to the popularity of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and this is likely to be their last tour of New Zealand.

The Test squad

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Pacer Auqib Nabi, who took 60 wickets in the last Ranji Trophy season, didn't get a look in for the Tests against New Zealand, but has been named for the fourth and fifth ODIs. Akash Deep has been included in the Test squad. He would get the much-needed practice in New Zealand conditions as he will most likely play the first two India A unofficial Tests against New Zealand A.

India’s ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav

India ODI squad for 4th, 5th ODIs: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

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India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK]*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj