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Shubman Gill not completely satisfied, tells Gujarat Titans to pull their socks up despite outclassing KKR

Shubman Gill focused on team objectives after a strong performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 07:07 am IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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Shubman Gill may have produced one of his most assured knocks of IPL 2026 against Kolkata Knight Riders, but he had little interest in turning the conversation towards a replay of 2023. Gujarat Titans got the win they needed, Gill drove the chase with authority, and that was the frame he wanted to keep intact after the match.

Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century during the IPL 2026 match vs KKR.(ANI Pic Service)

The GT captain made it clear that personal comparisons, however flattering, were not welcome and held little weight with him at this stage of the season. His answer was direct, stripped of nostalgia and built entirely around the bigger objective. For Gill, the only number that matters now is the one attached to the trophy race.

When asked whether this felt like the version of him seen in 2023, Gill shut the door on the theme immediately. “Honestly, I don’t think it matters, and the only thing that matters is the team winning. Winning the cup in the Finals is what I am looking forward to.”

That response was the strongest takeaway from his post-match interaction. Gill did not project himself as a batter trying to return to an old peak. He sounded like a captain framing his season around results, control and the final destination. It was a line that pushed the spotlight away from individual rhythm and towards collective ambition.

Gill’s remarks reveal a captain thinking in control

Also Read: KKR’s big names falter in brainfade display: Narine, Rinku offer no support as Green fights lone battle vs GT

Then came the statement that tied his approach together. Shubman Gill said he worked hard on fitness before the season, as well as on the mental and tactical sides of his game. He described the key as staying in the present and not allowing the mind to drift too far ahead or back.

The approach thus reveals a scupper who is trying to win IPL 2026 with clarity, composure and sharper control.

 
shubman gill gujarat titans kolkata knight riders
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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