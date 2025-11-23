Shubman Gill out, KL Rahul steps up as ODI captain; Kohli, Rohit set for long-awaited home comeback vs South Africa

India's regular ODI captain Shubman Gill was ruled out on Sunday, with KL Rahul asked to step in as skipper for the upcoming three-match series against South Africa starting November 30 at home. The series will also mark the long-awaited return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on home soil for the first time since India’s February–March series against England. Injured Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the ODIs(AFP)

Gill, who suffered whiplash while batting in the opening Test in Kolkata and was subsequently rested for the ongoing second Test in Guwahati, will also miss the five-match T20I series beginning December 9. The 25-year-old is currently in Mumbai undergoing medical tests, including an MRI, to assess the damage.

Shreyas Iyer, the designated vice-captain, has also been ruled out of the series after sustaining an injury and undergoing surgery in Australia. With both senior options unavailable, the selectors were forced to choose a stopgap leader. While Rishabh Pant, who hasn’t played an ODI in more than a year, with his last appearance coming against Sri Lanka, and was an unused member of India’s Champions Trophy squad earlier this year, was a viable option, they opted for Rahul, who has captained India 12 times in the format.

With Gill unavailable, Yashasvi Jaiswal, the backup opener in Australia last month, will partner Rohit, while Tilak Varma, a regular in India A’s List A setup, earned a call-up in the format.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was left out of the three ODIs in Australia withs speculations that he is no longer in the sceme of things for the 2027 World Cup, returned to the squad in place of Axar Patel, while Hardik Pandya, who last played in the Asia Cup in September, and is still undergoing rehab for a quadriceps injury, has been ruled out of the contest.

India's ODI squad for South Africa series: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.