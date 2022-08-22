Shubman Gill surpasses Rohit Sharma, joins Virat Kohli, Yuvraj in unique list with maiden ODI century in IND vs ZIM tie

After being stranded on 98* in the previous series against West Indies, Shubman Gill finally notched his first triple digit score in ODIs on Monday. Gill smashed a ton in the ongoing third ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare on Monday, after India won the toss and opted to bat first. Gill stood firm at one end and reached the milestone in 82 deliveries as wickets kept falling on the other. (Follow: India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Score)

Gill's feat also saw him overtake regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who is not part of the series, in the list of youngest Indian batters to score an overseas century. Only Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli are above the 22-year-old.

Youngest Indian to Score Overseas Century in ODI

22yr 41d - Yuvraj Singh in AUS

22yr 315d - Virat Kohli in ENG

22yr 348d - Shubman Gill in ZIM*

23yr 28d - Rohit Sharma in ZIM

Yuvraj, who hails from the same state as Gill, led the wishes on Twitter and wrote: “Finally!!! Well played @ShubmanGill u seriously deserved that Ton! Congratulations on your first 100 many more to come this is just a start.”

Finally!!! Well played @ShubmanGill u seriously deserved that Ton ! Congratulations on your first 💯 many more to come this is just a start 🤛 #indiavszim — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 22, 2022

First of many 💯 for this youngster @ShubmanGill well done 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 22, 2022

Gill came to bat in the 15th over and knocked the ball all around the park but a majority of his runs came from the cover region. His innings finally came to end in the final over, getting out on 130 off 97 balls by Brad Evans.

Meanwhile, riding on his efforts, along with Ishan Kishan's 50, India piled a stiff 289/8 in 50 overs.

