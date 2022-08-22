Home / Cricket / India vs Zimbabwe Live Score 3rd ODI: KL Rahul opts to bat for IND, Deepak Chahar in XI vs ZIM
Live

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score 3rd ODI: KL Rahul opts to bat for IND, Deepak Chahar in XI vs ZIM

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Score: India face Zimbabwe in their third and final ODI in Harare on Monday. Follow live cricket score and updates of IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI.

IND vs ZIM live: India face Zimbabwe on Monday.
IND vs ZIM live: India face Zimbabwe on Monday.(AP)
Updated on Aug 22, 2022 12:24 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Aiming for a cleansweep, Team India face Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI in Harare, on Monday. India won the opener by 10 wickets and the second by 5 wickets, but the visitors would want to bat first today with captain Rahul and Deepak Chahar hoping to get one final match practice before they leave for Asia Cup. Deepak Chahar will also be expected to make a return to the side after missing out the second game for reasons yet not known. For Zimbabwe, their main concern centers around their batting against the new ball and Regis Chakabva's men would aim to amend that in the final tie of the series.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 22, 2022 12:24 PM IST

    India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Live: Playing XIs

    Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

    India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

  • Aug 22, 2022 12:23 PM IST

    India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Live: 'With the ball we need to try and take early wickets today', said Regis Chakabva

    "With the ball we need to try and take early wickets today, and then try to deliver with the bat. A couple of changes for us. Happy to be doing something different today (bowling first)", said the Zimbabwe captain.

  • Aug 22, 2022 12:21 PM IST

    India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Live: 'Just want to challenge ourselves', says KL Rahul

    After toss, Rahul said, "We'll bat first. Just want to challenge ourselves. I've been short of playing time so I'm eager to get some runs and spend time in the middle. Siraj has been very good for the last couple of seasons, he's done well for his franchise and he's brought that form into the ODI game as well. He's very good when there's a bit of moment in the surface. Couple of changes - Siraj and Prasidh miss out, Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan come in."

  • Aug 22, 2022 12:16 PM IST

    India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Live: KL Rahul wins toss, opts to bat

    Team India captain Rahul wins toss, opts to bat in the 3rd ODI.

  • Aug 22, 2022 11:57 AM IST

    India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Live: Weather report

    The weather is expected to be sunny in Harare on Monday with no signs of rain. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius during the match and there will be 27 percent cloud cover.

  • Aug 22, 2022 11:44 AM IST

    India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Live: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other in 65 matches, with India winning 53, compared to Zimbabwe's 10. Two matches have ended as a draw.

  • Aug 22, 2022 11:31 AM IST

    India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Live: Previous meeting

    India won the second ODI by 5 wickets to clinch the series, with Sanju Samson smacking a match-winning unbeaten knock of 43 runs off 39 balls.

  • Aug 22, 2022 11:11 AM IST

    India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Live: Hello and welcome

    Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the third and final IDI match of the series between India and Zimbabwe in Harare. Stay tuned for more updates!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india cricket team zimbabwe cricket zimbabwe zimbabwe cricket board + 2 more

'Mene us ko pehle bhi mana kia tha…': Afridi's epic reply on Shaheen's injury

cricket
Published on Aug 22, 2022 11:32 AM IST

Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi had a rather epic reply to a fan when asked about the injury before he had his say on his replacement.

Shaheen Afridi; Shahid Afridi
Shaheen Afridi; Shahid Afridi
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score 3rd ODI: Rahul opts to bat for IND, Chahar in XI

cricket
Updated on Aug 22, 2022 12:24 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Score: India face Zimbabwe in their third and final ODI in Harare on Monday. Follow live cricket score and updates of IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI.

IND vs ZIM live: India face Zimbabwe on Monday.(AP)
IND vs ZIM live: India face Zimbabwe on Monday.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

'Team needs to choose other options': India great's big claim on Kohli's T20 WC

cricket
Published on Aug 22, 2022 10:08 AM IST

After a much-needed break for Kohli, veterans and experts are backing the 33-year-old to return to his dominating best in the Asia Cup and provide Team India the perfect confidence ahead of T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Watch: Babar says 'Scotland bowlers bowled very well' after Netherlands ODI win

cricket
Published on Aug 22, 2022 09:02 AM IST

Netherlands fell short by nine runs as Pakistan registered a thrilling 3-0 ODI series whitewash in Rotterdam. But what went viral moments after the win and the thrilling encounter was captain Babar Azam's post-match reference to the Netherlands side as "Scotland".

Babar Azam
Babar Azam
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Kohli said, ‘I wanted England batters to feel what’s it like in hell''

cricket
Updated on Aug 22, 2022 11:33 AM IST

Karthik revealed Kohli's mindset heading into the final innings of the match where England had 272 to chase on a rather easy conditions. But all it took India was 51.5 overs to fold England as India scripted a memorable 151-run win in the 2nd Test match of the series.

Virat Kohli; Dinesh Karthik
Virat Kohli; Dinesh Karthik
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Never asked anyone why. You obviously feel bad that...': India star on WC snub

cricket
Published on Aug 22, 2022 07:17 AM IST

The 32-year-old has recalled his omission last year, explaining how his focus was to put up strong performances in the second half of IPL 2021.

Indian players during a practice session(ANI)
Indian players during a practice session(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

‘With no Bumrah India bowling attack looks weak, but with no Afridi Pakistan…'

cricket
Updated on Aug 22, 2022 09:15 AM IST

Following the big news for Pakistan, former fast bowler made a big statement comparing the situations and the impact of these players on their respective teams.

Shaheen Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah(Getty Images)
Shaheen Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Afridi makes blunt five-word statement on Kohli's 'future' ahead of Asia Cup

cricket
Published on Aug 22, 2022 07:07 AM IST

The former Pakistan captain spoke about Virat Kohli during a Twitter questions-and-answers session on Sunday night.

Virat Kohli; Shahid Afridi(File)
Virat Kohli; Shahid Afridi(File)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Pakistan sweep ODI series with 9-run win against Netherlands

cricket
Published on Aug 22, 2022 12:29 AM IST

The visitors scored 206 in 49.4 overs before limiting the Dutch pursuit to 197 all out with four balls left.

Pakistan cricket team(Twitter)
Pakistan cricket team(Twitter)
AP |
Close Story

India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI

cricket
Updated on Aug 22, 2022 11:28 AM IST

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Find out live broadcast and streaming details of IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI at the Harare Sports Club.

India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming(AP)
India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

India Predicted XI vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Two players eye debut in dead rubber

cricket
Updated on Aug 22, 2022 11:28 AM IST

India Predicted XI vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI: India look to test bench strength as they have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two matches by ten and five wickets, respectively.

Zimbabwe captain Regis Chakabva and India captain KL Rahul with the trophy.(AP)
Zimbabwe captain Regis Chakabva and India captain KL Rahul with the trophy.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Maybe there's a niggle': Jadeja 'surprised' by India star's absence vs ZIM

cricket
Published on Aug 21, 2022 08:57 PM IST

The former India cricketer expressed his surprise by the star's absence in India XI in the ODIs against Zimbabwe.

Team India players in action(BCCI Twitter)
Team India players in action(BCCI Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'He could now be the main hero...': Ex-PAK captain after Afridi's injury blow

cricket
Published on Aug 21, 2022 08:46 PM IST

A PCB medical officer said Shaheen is expected to recover with rest. The release added that his replacement for the Asia Cup will be announced shortly.

Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan and Virat Kohli of India shake hands.&nbsp;(Getty)
Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan and Virat Kohli of India shake hands. (Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and staying in the Indian pace race

cricket
Published on Aug 21, 2022 08:30 PM IST

Both swing bowlers with one depending on variations and the other on accuracy; together they are in contention in a crowded Indian pace department

Shardul Thakur in action during the 2nd ODI match between India and Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club(BCCI Twitter)
Shardul Thakur in action during the 2nd ODI match between India and Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club(BCCI Twitter)
BySanjjeev K Samyal, Mumbai
Close Story

ICC media rights: The 8-year question before Indian broadcasters

cricket
Published on Aug 21, 2022 08:09 PM IST

ICC world events are a lot more attractive with one every year but the bidding strategy, be it four years or eight, cuts both ways

File Photo of ICC logo(REUTERS)
File Photo of ICC logo(REUTERS)
ByRasesh Mandani
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out