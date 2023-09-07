'Shubman Gill posting a better YoYo score than Kohli was...': Gavaskar after Virat's Insta activity angers BCCI bosses

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has responded to the controversy sparked by Virat Kohli's Instagram activity, suggesting that making the YoYo test results public may not be the worst idea for the BCCI. During the lead-up to the Asia Cup, while the Indian team was in the midst of a training camp in Bengaluru, Kohli shared his YoYo test score of 17.2 on his Instagram story. This action did not sit well with BCCI authorities, who deemed it a 'breach of contract' and issued instructions to the players, advising them against sharing confidential information with the public.

Sunil Gavaskar's interesting theory as to why BCCI reacted the way it did to Virat Kohli sharing his YoYo test score.(Getty/PTI)

However, a couple of days later, news agency PTI reported that Shubman Gill had, in fact, achieved a higher score than Kohli – specifically, a score of 18.7. Gill's impressive score surpassed the required threshold of 16.5, setting a precedent that suggests Kohli may no longer be the fittest Indian cricketer. Having said that, it's essential to remember that the YoYo test score takes various factors into account when determining an athlete's fitness level. Weighing in on the matter, Gavaskar cautioned against reading too much into Gill's higher score and explained the rationale behind conducting such tests on a global stage.

"There was a lot of excitement when Kohli put out his YoYo score which was more than the limit that the BCCI trainers had set. Shubman Gill posting an even better YoYo score than Virat was by no means one-upmanship. The age difference between the two mustn't be forgotten and the elder has to be admired for his fitness standard. The BCCI then directed that nobody should post their YoYo test scores which might have actually saved some blushes for some," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

"If it is true that unless the minimum standard of the YoYo test is not met, then the player is not eligible for selection then it's all the more important for this test to be done in the public domain so that the public that follows the game in their millions know that there are no players who have not met the minimum standard in the team."

Gavaskar on India vs Pakistan rivalry

As the first batter to reach the milestone of 10,000 runs in Test cricket, Gavaskar offered his insights on the renowned rivalry between India and Pakistan. With his extensive experience in numerous IND-PAK encounters, Gavaskar is well-versed in the intensity of this competition. The first India vs Pakistan fixture in the Asia Cup ended in a no-contest after rain washed out the second inning.

However, anticipation is building for another IND vs PAK showdown on Sunday in the Super Fours stage, followed by the ultimate clash at the World Cup on October 14. Nevertheless, while Gavaskar shares the enthusiasm of many for this rare rivalry, he finds it disheartening when individuals use this platform to further their personal agendas.

"As usual, it's been hyped up as the best rivalry in the world in cricket. It certainly gets even the non-cricket followers in both countries also interested even if it's just for the day, because of the history between the two countries but also the political mileage that can be derived out of it. The players over the years know that they will be made tools by those in both countries who really have no interest in the game but to promote their own agenda," the Little Master added.

