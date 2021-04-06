'Thought I deserved a hundred': Shubman Gill recalls his 91 against Australia in Gabba

Shubman Gill's innings of 91 on the final day of the Brisbane Test against Australia set up India's win in the 4th Test. The right-hander opened the innings with Rohit Sharma and despite the latter getting dismissed early on, Gill ensured that he set up a platform for India's heavy-hitters to do the job later on in the day.

But Gill missed out on a hundred, after getting dismissed by Aussie off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Gill opened up on missing out on his maiden Test hundred in the match and further revealed how he started feeling nervous after reaching the 90s.

"I really wanted to get 100 on that day I thought I deserved it. But once I got to the 90s, I knew that I was getting a bit nervous. I thought I would ask for drinks to calm down my nerves but I got out in the same over," Gill revealed.

"If I have to rate my innings it was nine out of 10. If I would have got a 100 obviously I would have been able to express myself more," he further added.

Gill scored three fifties but could not convert any of them to a hundred. The batsman, though, said that he has no regrets from the Australia tour.

"When I look back, I don't think I would have done anything differently. I don't have any regrets. I don't think there is any concern in not being able to convert those starts. If I see my innings, there are very few innings in which I've thrown my wicket away.

"In most of the innings, where I have not been able to convert my starts, there have been good balls," he signed off.

