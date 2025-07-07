‘Shubman Gill’s ‘dream’ batting in England the best in last 3 decades’: Sourav Ganguly dethrones Virat Kohli’s 2018 epic

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was left awestruck by Shubman Gill's "flawless" knocks in Edgbaston that set up a record win against England by 336 runs. Not only was it India's first-ever win at the venue in 19 attempts in history, but it was also their biggest win on overseas soil. Shubman Gill scored 430 runs in the Birmingham Test

Speaking to Revsportz, Ganguly said it was the best batting performance he has ever seen on English soil in the last three decades as Gill notched up scores of 269 and 161 to become the first captain in Test history to score more than 400 runs in a single match.

"Shubman is batting like a dream," said Ganguly. "See my tweet and you will know. In my three decades of playing and watching cricket in the UK, this is one of the best exhibitions of batting that I have seen. He is simply flawless. There are no chinks in his armour and the English bowlers don't look like getting him out. See the way he is batting and you will know what I am saying. Gill isn't making a single mistake. He was always pleasing to the eye. And now he is showing the hunger and the temperament. If you see him now, you will be left wondering how can he have an average of less than 50 in Test cricket."

Ganguly dethroned Virat Kohli's 2018 epic with his words, a tour which was considered by many as one of the greatest performances by an Indian batter in England. The 36-year-old had buried the ghosts of 2014 past to notch up 593 runs, comprising two centuries and three fifties.

Gill has already scored 585 runs in just two matches in the series and stands just 18 runs short of becoming the most prolific Indian batter on an England tour in a single series, with Rahul Dravid still leading the chart, having amassed 602 runs in the 2002 series.

The former India opener said that the most significant aspect of Gill's knocks were that he did not stop at the century mark and kept at it, leading by example.

"The best thing about Shubman in this series is the determination to go big," said Ganguly. "If you see, in every innings, he has gone big. A hundred isn't really enough. He wants to get the double-hundred and that's something fantastic to see."

With the series now heading to the Lord's, where the match will begin on Thursday, July 10, and India would be aiming for a 2-1 lead, Ganguly had one final word for Gill. "This series could see the making of Shubman Gill as skipper," he added.

Ganguly hails 'Shami-like' Akash Deep

The veteran India batter was also effusive in his praise for Akash Deep, who finished with a 10-wicket match haul, comprising a six-fer in the second innings. Ganguly, who felt that Akash reminded him of Mohammed Shami, highlighted that the delivery to Joe Root on the fourth evening was the standout dismissal.

"Very Shami, isn't he," said Ganguly, all praise. "He was just fantastic, Akash Deep. The way he used the crease, the way he ran in and the amount of swing he got was brilliant. He reminded me of Mohammed Shami at his very best. The delivery to Joe Root, for example, would have got any batter in the world out.

"And now, he has the confidence. With Bumrah back at Lord's, India has the attack to take twenty wickets consistently. Use Bumrah as a wicket-taker, something I had said to you ahead of the series. You have enough in that bowling unit to make sure that he isn't overused. This series has been very nicely set up. In fact, India should have won in Leeds as well. After being 430-3, it should have been India's game."