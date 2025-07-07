Shubman Gill saves Gambhir from mounting pressure with Edgbaston 'lifeline': ‘India lost to New Zealand, Australia...’

It wasn't just a record win in Birmingham on Sunday. India heaved a sigh of relief with the 336-run victory - their biggest-ever away from home - which not only levelled the contest against England, keeping the series alive, but is claimed to have handed head coach Gautam Gambhir a "lifeline." And the former India opener does have captain Shubman Gill to thank. India beat England by 336 runs in Birmingham(PTI)

Gambhir's tenure, which began in July last year, does include the Champions Trophy title win, which India won on an unbeaten note in Dubai earlier this year, however, the team has not fared well in Test cricket. After a win at home against Bangladesh last September, they suffered an unprecedented whitewash against New Zealand on home soil, followed by a defeat on the tour of Australia, which saw India lose the opportunity to make the WTC final.

As the Test season resumed last month with the fresh WTC cycle, India's concerns remained the same with a defeat in Leeds. And while many reckoned the trend would remain the same, India scripted a reversal in Birmingham. Gill's scores of 269 and 161, and Akash Deep's 10-wicket match haul helped India record their first-ever win at the venue in 19 attempts in history.

Former India cricketer Surinder Khanna felt the win brought Gambhir some respite amid the mounting pressure.

"In Gambhir's tenure we have lost against New Zealand, Australia and the first Test as well, so he has got a lifeline here. Credit goes to Shubman Gill and the team. The confidence will be high from hereon. Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties. If we play to our potential, the results will come. Bumrah will hopefully be back, which will definitely be helpful," he was quoted by NDTV.

Khanna also praised Gill for his outstanding batting performance at Edgbaston.

"Captain leading from the front, the first captain to score a double century and a ton in the same innings , six wickets each by Siraj and Akash Deep. I congratulate the side for their victory. I remember Gill said after the first Test he acknowledged that he needed to play longer innings, which was practical. He is young, give him time," he added.

The former wicket-keeper batter, however, advised the team to keep their heads down as they head to Lord's to secure a lead in the series.

"Right now the weather conditions are helping India, you never know when bowling conditions can change and difficulties can arise. Our team has T20 players, with their aggressive approach. Cricket is a great humbler, but today belongs to India," he concluded.

The Lord's Test match will begin on Thursday, July 10.