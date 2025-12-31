Shubman Gill’s first outing since T20 World Cup snub confirmed as KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja line up for Vijay Hazare

Former India captain Rohit Sharma may be done with his domestic duties, but Virat Kohli still has one more Vijay Hazare Trophy match to play. And he may not be the only India regular to feature in the ongoing List A tournament. Come the New Year, the Vijay Hazare Trophy is set to witness a surge in star power, with Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja all slated to turn out as part of their preparation for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand. India's Shubman Gill was snubbed for the 2026 T20 World Cup(PTI)

According to a report in Cricbuzz, all three players have confirmed their availability to their respective state associations after the BCCI made domestic participation mandatory following the conclusion of the international calendar year in 2025.

Gill had earlier been rumoured to feature in the 50-over competition, but the report has now confirmed his dates. The India Test and ODI captain, who recently suffered a setback after being left out of the 2026 T20 World Cup squad, will play two matches for Punjab in Jaipur, against Sikkim on January 3 and Goa on January 6. Punjab are currently placed fourth in Group C, which also includes powerhouse Mumbai, having won two of their three matches so far.

Following his stint with Punjab, Gill is expected to link up with the Indian squad in Baroda on January 7–8 ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand on January 11.

Jadeja, who returned to ODIs during last month’s home series against South Africa, has also confirmed his availability to the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA). He is set to play the January 6 and 8 fixtures against Services and Gujarat respectively. Saurashtra, with just one win from three games, are currently sixth in their eight-team group, which also features Rishabh Pant-led Delhi. All of their league matches are being played in Alur, Karnataka.

As for Rahul, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is yet to officially confirm his availability, but the report suggests he could feature in the January 3 and 6 matches against Tripura and Rajasthan respectively in Ahmedabad. Karnataka have won all three of their league games so far.