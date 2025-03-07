Shubman Gill, Steve Smith and Glenn Phillips nominated for ICC Player of the Month

Shubman Gill, Steve Smith, and Shubman Gill have been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for February 2025. The right-handed India opening batter has been in phenomenal form in the 50-over format, and his form has helped Rohit Sharma and co. reach the final of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month for February. (ANI )

In the three-match ODI series against England, Gill made valuable contributions of 87 and 60. He rounded off the series with a remarkable 112 in Ahmedabad.

The 25-year-old began his Champions Trophy campaign with a 101 not-out against Bangladesh to help chase down a challenging 229 target under the lights in Dubai. Gill is currently the No.1 ranked ODI batter.

On the other hand, Australia batter Steve Smith, who recently announced his retirement from ODIs, took centre stage as the stand-in captain in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

The opening Test saw Smith scoring a formidable 141, and he followed it up with a striking 131 in the first innings of the second Test, where Australia registered a nine-wicket victory. This performance sealed him the Player of the Series accolade and a spot back among the top five Test batters in the ICC Player Rankings.

Speaking of Glenn Phillips, the all-rounder got ready for the Champions Trophy in style, scoring valuable runs in the Tri-Nation series against Pakistan and South Africa. He first registered unbeaten scores of 28 and 20. He followed it up with a fantastic 106-run knock in Lahore.

Phillips began his campaign in the Champions Trophy with a brisk 61 runs in 39 balls against Pakistan. The exact match saw the right-handed batter defying gravity to make a phenomenal catch and send Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan back to the hut.

ICC Women's Player of the Month

In the ICC Women's Player of the Month for February, Australia's Alana King and Annabel Sutherland have been nominated alongside Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong.

Alana King was phenomenal in Women's Ashes. She was exceptional in the lone Test against England as he took the key wickets of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Dunkley and Wyatt-Hodge in the middle order. She took four wickets in the first innings while returning with five wickets in the second.

Speaking of Annabel Sutherland, she scored 163 runs against England in the one-off Test, and she became the first woman to score a Test century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in her emphatic Player of the Match performance.

Lastly, speaking of Thipatcha Putthawong, she topped the wicket-taking charts as her side sealed the Nepal Women’s Tri-Nation Series.

Putthawong took 14 wickets, including four successive hauls of three or more wickets.