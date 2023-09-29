Shubman Gill the game-changer for 2011 World Cup champ Yuvraj Singh

If one had to pick just a couple of defining memories from Yuvraj Singh’s stellar international career, his role in the heady World Cup triumphs of 2007 and 2011 is likely to take precedence. The ODI World Cup win in 2011 ended the 28-year wait to build on the legacy of Kapil Dev's team while the World T20 win in 2007 was path-breaking, largely responsible for the pre-eminence Indian cricket is accorded today.

Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the 2nd ODI against Australia (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yuvraj, now 41 and four years into his post-retirement life, was the Player of the Tournament in 2011, starring with 362 runs and 15 wickets. Four years earlier, his six sixes in an over off England pacer Stuart Broad and a 30-ball 70 against Australia in the semi-final redefined the boundaries of what is possible in the shortest format a few months before the Indian Premier League (IPL) was launched and became an annual fixture in the T20 calendar.

In short, he knows what he’s talking about when the discussion revolves around a World Cup. There was arguably no bigger match-winner than Yuvraj — a gun middle-order batter and a handy left-arm spinner, never mind Kevin Pietersen calling him a “pie chucker” — in these high-stakes battles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the ODI World Cup returns to India after that high of 2011, you have to sit up and take notice when Yuvraj proclaims Shubman Gill as a game-changer. Ask him whether Gill is the next star of Indian cricket and Yuvraj — his curly mane tied into a bun and donning a blue t-shirt with stripes of the Indian tri-colour — says, “Next star nahi. Star toh woh already hai (He is already a star). He is right now fearless. He is in good form. He can be the game-changer. He can break the shackles. When somebody is fearless and in good form, he is definitely in a good position to win games for India. That's what I am looking for from him.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Beyond that extravagant backlift and flourishing flow of the bat, Yuvraj was also a match-winner with his left-arm spin in 2011. In a team with only four specialist bowlers, he was routinely required to bowl his full quota of overs. He not only did that but became a wicket-taking threat, even taking a fifer and scoring a half-century against Ireland. He sees the presence of part-timers back then as one of the differences from the current set-up, though acknowledging that it is harder now given the need for five fielders inside the 30-yard circle from overs 11-40.

“Similarities....I look at some great batsmen. We had a lot (of great batsmen). This team has few because there have been a lot of injuries,” he said at a promotional event. “I don’t see batters who can bowl (in this team). Part-time bowlers are tough to bowl now because the format has changed.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Yuvraj, Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina, India also had left-handed batters who ensured that the left-right combination was kept intact through an innings. That luxury is not quite available to Rohit Sharma’s side with Ishan Kishan and Ravindra Jadeja the only southpaws. While Jadeja bats at No.7, Kishan’s position is not certain. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul seem to be frontrunners for the No.4 and 5 spots while Suryakumar Yadav is also hoping to find a place.

“Earlier, we had three left-handed batters with Ishan, Jadeja and Axar (Patel). With Axar not in the mix, we still have two lefties. It depends on what combination they want to play. Iyer is in form. Surya is in form. Surya is the kind of guy who can take the game away from the opposition at No.6. It’s a good headache for the captain regarding who to play because there are so many options,” said Yuvraj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON