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Shubman Gill's T20 return only a matter of time: Manjrekar predicts after Abhishek-Samson flop vs Ireland

Sanjay Manjrekar made a bold prediction, saying he expects Shubman Gill to gradually return to India's T20 setup.

Updated on: Jun 29, 2026 07:10 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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India suffered a shock T20I series defeat to Ireland in Belfast on Sunday, where the star-studded batting line-up under new captain Shreyas Iyer failed to fire in both matches. The back-to-back defeats intensified criticism of India's top order, especially after Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson were dismissed for golden ducks in the second T20I. It also reignited the debate over whether teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should have been given an opportunity after his stellar IPL 2026 campaign.

Shubman Gill has not been part of T20Is since December 2025(PTI)

After dominating on batting-friendly IPL pitches, India's batters struggled to adapt to the seam-friendly conditions in Ireland. They were bowled out for 148 while chasing 183 in the series opener and could only manage 153/9 in the second match, eventually losing a last-ball thriller to surrender the series 0-2.

Amid the batting collapse, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar made a bold prediction, saying he expects Shubman Gill to gradually return to India's T20 setup. He cited Gill's impressive IPL performances and proven record in English conditions as reasons why the opener still has an important role to play in the format.

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Overall, he has played 36 T20I matches for India, scoring 869 runs at a strike rate of 138.59, including 1 century and 3 fifties.

Despite missing out on the Ireland tour, Gill made a strong case for his comeback with a prolific IPL 2026 campaign, scoring 732 runs for the Gujarat Titans. Manjrekar believes that form, coupled with his experience in dealing with difficult batting conditions, could eventually pave the way for his return to India's T20 squad.

 
shubman gill sanjay manjrekar abhishek sharma sanju samson india vs ireland
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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