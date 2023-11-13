Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / Shutting out ‘big’ overs will be key against India: Lockie Ferguson

Shutting out ‘big’ overs will be key against India: Lockie Ferguson

BySanjjeev K Samyal, Mumbai
Nov 13, 2023 11:15 PM IST

The Kiwi speedster says reading the Wankhede pitch and adjusting, be it batting or bowling, will influence their semi-final performance

New Zealand’s consistency in ODI World Cups is amazing. On Wednesday, they will play in their fifth successive semifinals. After losing last-four games in 2007 and 2011, they have got better at holding their nerves better to become finalists in the last two editions.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Netherlands at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru(PTI)

Kiwi fast bowler, Lockie Ferguson, who took three big wickets in the 2019 final loss to England, put down New Zealand’s consistency in big events to staying calm.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“We sort of stick to our processes; I know it sounds a cliche, but it keeps us sort of level-headed, and naturally as Kiwis we tend to stay where our feet are, which I think is a positive. But yeah, we look forward to big tournaments,” said Ferguson, who boasts a World Cup record of 31 wickets in 15 matches.

In 2019, New Zealand’s biggest scalp was India in the semifinal. The Virat Kohli-led side were in form and had topped the round-robin stage but come the knockouts and the Kiwis beat them. Ferguson, who took 1/43 in his 10 overs, said: “Yeah, it was a pretty spectacular game... very pleasing for us but four years have gone past...”

In this World Cup too, New Zealand gave unbeaten India the toughest fight. In Dharamsala, they posted 273 and made the India batters toil in the chase. Ferguson removed openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill before Kohli steered the hosts to a four-wicket win.

“It was a hard-fought game. Of course, with one-day cricket and playing against India, there’s a lot of ebbs and flows. It’s not going to be any different come this game. We’ve just got to tighten up as much as we can, adjust to the wicket, see what we think will be a good score, and do our best to defend it. And if we bat first, try to put runs on the board which we think will be a good score.”

The Wankhede has been a high-scoring venue with the bowlers coming under pressure bowling first. India scored 357 against Sri Lanka here. The extra pace can be a double-edged sword when the boundaries are short like here. Ferguson, armed with a sharp bouncer, said control will be the key.

“A lot of Indian grounds have been high scoring,” he said. “So, it’s trying to understand what the pitch will be like and try to read what a good score on it is because those big overs, 10 runs here, 10 runs there can cost you at the back end of the innings. So, from a bowling point of view we’re trying to shut down those big overs... it’s an experience thing, an assessment thing.

“The pitch will be different again, that’s the joy of cricket, we play on a different pitch each time, so it’s hard to read two days out. But we’ve got to adapt as quick as possible come Wednesday.”

New Zealand’s pace attack has been depleted by injury to in-form pacer Matt Henry, but Tim Southee is back. “We look good here. Matt is obviously a big hole in our side, (but) we’re still a handsome bunch. Tim Southee brings a lot of experience obviously being captain of the Test team, captain in T20s and one-days too; so, I think that experience counts for a lot.”

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, India vs Netherlands Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule , World Cup Most Runs and World Cup Points Table updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanjjeev K Samyal

Sanjjeev K Samyal heads the sports team in Mumbai and anchors HT’s cricket coverage.

Topics
lockie ferguson world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP