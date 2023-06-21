Sikandar Raza smashes record ODI hundred to take Zimbabwe to six-wicket win over Netherlands

Sikandar Raza smashed the fastest ODI hundred by a Zimbabwean as his team pulled off a second big chase in succession for a six-wicket win over the Netherlands in the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier here on Tuesday. Sikandar Raza's unbeaten 102 helped Zimbabwe successfully chase down the target of 316 in just 40.5 overs.

(Getty Images)

It follows an opening victory over Nepal in Group A, leaving Zimbabwe in a good position in the race for a spot in the Super Six. In the other match, Nepal bounced back from that opening loss to record their first win of the campaign, as they beat the USA by six wickets. Bhim Sharki was the star of the show, making 77 not out, as Nepal chased down 211 against the US, who have now lost twice in as many matches.

Zimbabwe batters step up in chase again

Two days after chasing down 291 against Nepal, Zimbabwe found themselves with an even bigger target to achieve against the Netherlands. But Raza saw them home in comfortable fashion, reaching 319 for four with 55 balls remaining. Raza reached his century off just 54 balls, the fastest ever by a Zimbabwean in ODI cricket.

Raza was spectacular with the bat, smashing eight sixes as he carried on the good work of skipper Craig Ervine (50) and Sean Williams (91). The Dutch had looked in good position at the halfway stage, making 315 for six as Vikramjit Singh (88) and Scott Edwards (83) gave them a dream start to their tournament.

Singh and Max O'Dowd (59) put on 120 for the first wicket before Raza bowled O'Dowd, before getting Wesley Barresi out in the same way. A 96-run partnership between Singh and Edwards continued the Netherlands' fine batting effort with Raza again the man to find the breakthrough, removing Singh, on the way to figures of four for 55. Richard Ngarava (2/40) chipped in with a couple of useful wickets, including the skipper, but Saqib Zulfiqur's 34 not out off 31 balls ensured the Dutch went into the interval feeling good.

Nepal up and running with US success

Having suffered the same fate as the Dutch against Zimbabwe, Nepal were in need of a win against the USA, and got it by six wickets.

Karan KC (4/33) did the damage with the ball to restrict the Americans to 207, before Bhim Sharki carried Nepal home with seven overs to spare.

Karan was sensational early on after Nepal had chosen to bowl first, taking four wickets in the first 10 overs to reduce the USA to 18 for four.

Sushant Modani (42) and Gajanand Singh (26) started to rebuild, adding 47 before the latter edged Dipendra Singh Airee to slip.

That brought keeper Shayan Jahangir to the crease and he counter-attacked in style, making 100 not out from just 79 balls as wickets continued to fall at the other end.

Gulsan Jha (3/52) finished the job with an over to spare, rattling through the tail to leave Nepal with 208 to win, despite Jahangir's maiden ODI century.

Despite Aasif Sheikh falling leg before to Saurabh Netravalkar for 12, that total never looked like being enough, Kushal Burtel (39) and Sharki adding 49 for the second wicket.

Skipper Rohit Paudel and Kushal Malla both made starts before falling, leaving Nepal on 137 for four as Airee joined Sharki.

Any danger of a collapse was quickly averted though as the pair added 74 to carry Nepal to a comfortable win.