'Similar to what Razzaq had said about Bumrah': Kaneria slams Amir for 'out of the blue' remark about star India batsman

Former Pakistan leg-sinner Danish Kaneria is not impressed with a recent statement made by Mohammad Amir about an India batsman. In a recent interview with Cricwick, Amir, who retired from international cricket last year, had mentioned how he's always enjoyed bowling to India’s star-batting pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while pointing out that he found bowling to Rohit easier.

"I find it easy to bowl to him (Rohit). I feel that I can get him out both ways. He struggles against the in-swinger from a left-armer and as well as against the ball that goes away early on," Amir had said.

Responding to Amir's statement, Kaneria feels the left-arm pacer's comment holds no significance. Furthermore, Kaneria reckons Amir's comment about Rohit is similar to a remark made by Abdul Razzaq about Jasprit Bumrah in the past, where the former all-rounder had termed the India pacer a 'baby bowler'. Kaneria believes Amir should choose his words and weave sentences more carefully, for he is talking about a batsman who has had phenomenal success in international cricket.

“Mohammad Amir, you want to remain in headlines, no doubt. You have been a wonderful bowler for Pakistan. When you debuted, you made quite a name for yourself. You used to make the ball swing both ways with the new ball. You’ve troubled many batsmen and there’s nothing to take away from it. You troubled India in the Champions Trophy final and gave their batsmen a tough time in the Asia Cup as well,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

“But such statements are made when players are about to face each other in an upcoming or an ongoing series. Neither are we going to have an India vs Pakistan series, nor are you going to bowl to Rohit Sharma. You’ve said something out of the blue, similar to what Abdul Razzaq had said about Jasprit Bumrah. So, it is fine if you want to be in the limelight by making such statements. I understand that a bowler likes to say such things, express himself by saying stuff like ‘he’s my bunny, I like to get him out’.”

Amir has dismissed Rohit just once in ODIs, with the batsman scoring 43 runs off 71 balls against the left-arm pacer. In T20Is, however, Amir has dismissed Rohit twice in a space of seven balls, which included six dot balls. On the other hand, Amir has dismissed Kohli twice in ODIs, but never got a chance to get the India captain's wickets in T20Is.

“Rohit Sharma is a player who has scored so many double-centuries, and on top of that, he is a run-machine. There is hardly a player who plays spinners and fast bowlers better than him. And as far as you are concerned, you no longer have that pace or swing, because of which you couldn’t perform for the last two years and were axed from the team. So you come back, perform and when he is against you, and then make such statements. It will make for an exciting battle,” Kaneria added.

“But to say things out of the blue like 'I have two types of balls and I can get him out anytime', I don’t think so. Rohit Sharma is far superior to you, he is of a higher class. Very sorry, but that’s my opinion.”