"Simplicity often breeds greatness...": Chappell makes bold Brook-Sachin comparison

Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell heaped praises on young England batter Harry Brook, comparing his performances and approach to legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Brook is one of the newest faces of world cricket, having made a name for himself with some impactful knocks across all formats. Tests are Brook's best format so far and he would be looking to make an impact in the Ashes series against Australia away from home later this year.

In 24 Tests, he has made 2,281 runs at an average of 58.48, with eight centuries and 10 fifties in 40 innings. His best score is 317. While these numbers are eye-catchy, it is his away-from-home statistics that are truly mind-boggling. In 11 away Tests, he has scored 1,520 runs at an average of 80.00, with seven centuries and four fifties. His best score is 317.

Writing in his column for Sydney Morning Herald, Chappell wrote that under the "bold and transformative leadership of Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum", the England team is not only rebuilding, but is surging ahead with a team that "looks equipped to dominate for a generation."

"Central to this optimism is the emergence of Harry Brook, a batting sensation whose performances and approach I compare to the great Sachin Tendulkar. Remarkably, Brook's early career stats suggest he might even have outpaced the Indian maestro in terms of impact at the same stage," he added.

Chappell lauded Brook for his "simple but devastatingly effective batting method" that has made him one of the most talked about players in the world at the age of 25.

"Much like Tendulkar in his early years, Brook does not move excessively in the crease before the ball is delivered. His stability and minimalistic technique allow him to read the angles of the bowler and adjust his strokes with precision. The result? An extraordinary ability to score from most deliveries, whether they are pitched full, short or on an awkward length," he added.

Chappell also pointed out that Tendulkar's brilliance in his prime was mainly scoring on both sides of wicket and using a bowler's pace to his advantage.

"Brook, though a bigger and more powerful player physically, has a strikingly similar ability to manipulate the field with wristy flicks, crunching drives, and punishing back-foot shots. It is a simple method, but simplicity often breeds greatness," he added.

Chappell further drew a comparison between the first 15 Tests of both Brook and Sachin, with Sachin having scored 837 runs at an average of just under 40 with two centuries, as compared to Brook, who scored 1,378 runs at an average of almost 60, with five tons.

"To be fair, Sachin was still a teenager while Brook is in his mid-20s," he added.

Chappell said that Brook's ability to "combine aggression with consistency" makes him an absolute nightmare to bowl to.

"Much like Tendulkar, he's incredibly hard to contain. For England, he is not just a bright prospect, he is a player around whom their future could be built," he added.

Chappell also noted that under Stokes, England is playing with an "infectious swagger".

"They do not just aim to win, they aim to dominate. This attitude, coupled with McCullum's aggressive philosophies, has allowed England to forge a fearless and entertaining team identity."

"Brook embodies this new ethos: he bats with a sense of inevitability. Bowlers know he will score, but they do not know how to stop him. This psychological edge cannot be overstated. By the time Brook walks to the crease, the fielding side is already under pressure," he concluded.

The five-match Ashes series will begin in Perth on November 21, with the remaining four Tests to be held in Brisbane , Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

England have not won a series in Australia since 2010/11, with the most recent series between the two rivals ending tied at 2-2 on English soil last year.

The series will form a crucial part of the next ICC World Test Championship period , with Australia having won the mace in 2023 and England yet to feature in the final.

England have not held the Ashes since they won on home soil in 2015 under the captaincy of former opener Alastair Cook.

First Test: Perth Stadium, November 21
Second Test: Gabba, December 8
Third Test: Adelaide Oval, December 21
Fourth Test: MCG, December 30
Fifth Test: SCG, January 8.

