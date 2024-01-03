Mohammed Siraj storms into exclusive list with 6-fer in India's stunning demolition of South Africa

If India ended 2023 on a somber note, smarting from an innings defeat to South Africa in Centurion, they started 2024 on an entirely different note. Mohammed Siraj recorded extraordinary figures of 6/15 as India bowled out South Africa for a record score of 55 runs inside the first session of the second Test. India needed just 23.2 overs to bowl out South Africa for a score that is their worst in Test cricket since 1932. It is also the lowest score by any team against India in Test cricket, going past the 62 that New Zealand were all out for at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in December 2021. The lowest score by any team at their own home ground against India was 83 by Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in February 1981. Mohammed Siraj blazed through the South African batting lineup(AP)

Siraj is the first Indian to take five wickets in a single session of a Test match since 2011. He is also the second Indian pacer since 2016, after his teammate Jasprit Bumrah, to take six wickets in a single session. He is also the fifth pacer overall to do that alongwith Trent Boult, who has done it twice, Vernon Philander and Chris Woakes.

Captain Dean Elgar's decision to bat first after winning the toss in his farewell Test turned out to be a nightmare for the home side. Kyle Verreynne made 15 and David Bedingham 12 as all the other remaining South African batters were dismissed for single-digit scores. Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) and Mukesh Kumar (2/0) took the other South African wickets.

Siraj found the right line immediately and had Aiden Markram (2) caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at third slip. Elgar (4), in his last Test before retirement, chopped onto his stumps. Jasprit Bumrah (2-25) had debutant Tristan Stubbs (3) caught at short leg, before South Africa were 15-4 when Tony de Zorzi (2) was caught by wicketkeeper KL Rahul with a strangle down the legside off Siraj.

David Bedingham (12) looked the one batter who was composed at the wicket before he misjudged a Siraj delivery that leapt off the surface and he was grabbed by Jaiswal. Kyle Verreynne (15) and Marco Jansen (0) were also victims of the seamer's unerring line and length, before Keshav Maharaj (3) became a first wicket in the match for seamer Mukesh Kumar (2-0) as the visitors ran through the tail.