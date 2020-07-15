e-paper
Home / Cricket / Six people returned COVID-19 positive but none cricketer: CSA

Six people returned COVID-19 positive but none cricketer: CSA

CSA did not say who were the six COVID-19 positive people from among those tested for the dreaded disease.The ‘3TCricket’ competition on July 18 would mark the resumption of live cricket in South Africa following the coronavirus-forced break.

cricket Updated: Jul 15, 2020 17:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Cape Town
Representational image.
Representational image.(Getty Images)
         

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday said six people have returned positive for the dreaded coronavirus but none of them are cricketers following approximately 50 tests conducted ahead of the 3TeamCricket match on Saturday. “Cricket South Africa (CSA) can confirm that approximately 50 COVID-19 PCR tests were performed on players, coaches, support and venue staff during the period of 10 to 13 July at various venues across the country, in preparation for the 3TeamCricket match that will be taking place on Saturday, 18 July 2020,” CSA said in a statement.

“Six positive results were returned but none among any of the participating players. They have been managed by the CSA Medical team according to the current Department of Health & National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) guidelines.” CSA did not say who were the six COVID-19 positive people from among those tested for the dreaded disease.The ‘3TCricket’ competition on July 18 would mark the resumption of live cricket in South Africa following the coronavirus-forced break.

The Solidarity Cup will see 24 of South Africa’s top cricketers feature in three teams -- The Eagles, Kingfishers and The Kites -- playing two halves in a single match.

The Squads:Kingfishers: Kagiso Rabada (c), Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenton Stuurman.

Kites: Quinton de Kock (c), David Miller, Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortje, Dwayne Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Lutho Sipamla.Eagles: AB de Villiers (c), Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Andile, Phehlukwayo, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Kyle Verreynne, Sisanda Magala.

