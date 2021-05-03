Home / Cricket / Praveen Jayawickrama bowls Sri Lanka to series victory in dream test debut
Praveen Jayawickrama bowls Sri Lanka to series victory in dream test debut

The hosts took just over an hour to claim the last five Bangladesh wickets with Jayawickrama claiming three of them for a second-innings bowling figure of 5-86.
Reuters | , Colombo
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Teammates applaud as Praveen Jayawickrama, left, celebrates after taking five wickets during the third day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Pallekele.(AP)

Left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama claimed a match-haul of 11 wickets in a fairytale debut as he bowled Sri Lanka to a 209-run victory, and a 1-0 series win, in the second test against Bangladesh in Pallekele on Monday.

The hosts took just over an hour to claim the last five Bangladesh wickets with Jayawickrama claiming three of them for a second-innings bowling figure of 5-86.

Replying to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 493-7 declared, Bangladesh were all out for 251.

Sri Lanka declared their second innings on 194-9, setting the tourists a daunting victory target of 437 and Bangladesh meekly folded for 227.

"There was a bit of pressure ahead of the debut but the captain and the senior players really helped me," Jayawickrama, 22, said after being adjudged player-of-the-match.

Home captain Dimuth Karunaratne heaped praise on Jayawickrama and young off-spinner Ramesh Mendis, who claimed four wickets in the second innings.

"Praveen was fantastic and Ramesh too," Karunaratne, who won the player-of-the-series award for his scores of 244, 118 and 66 in three innings, said.

"I think they need to play test matches regularly and build confidence, and if they do that they will fill the shoes of Dilruwan (Perera) and Rangana (Herath) for sure."

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haq rued losing the toss on a flat wicket which he felt determined "50%" of the outcome, but was also disappointed with their own batting effort.

"We lost this test in the first innings when we were bowled out for 250. We should have batted better," he said.

sri lanka cricket
