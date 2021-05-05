Home / Cricket / SL vs Ban: Three-match ODI series to be played in Dhaka
cricket

SL vs Ban: Three-match ODI series to be played in Dhaka

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday confirmed that the three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played in Dhaka.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Bangladeshi batsman Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.(AP)

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday confirmed that the three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played in Dhaka.

The three-match series which is a part of the ODI Super League will be held on May 23, 25, and 28, within a bio-bubble stretching between the team hotel and Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Sri Lanka will arrive in Dhaka on May 16, and then the side will complete a three-day quarantine. The visitors will then be playing a practice match on May 21.

After the conclusion of the ODI series on May 28, the Sri Lankan team will depart on the following day.

This will be Bangladesh's third ODI series within the ICC's World Cup qualifying campaign. They are currently in sixth place after defeating West Indies 3-0 at home in January.

Bangladesh then lost to New Zealand 3-0 in March. Sri Lanka who lost to West Indies 3-0 last month, are now in 12th place.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently played a two-match Test series, which was won by the former. Sri Lanka had defeated Bangladesh by 209 runs in the second Test, while the first ended in a draw.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday confirmed that the three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played in Dhaka.

The three-match series which is a part of the ODI Super League will be held on May 23, 25, and 28, within a bio-bubble stretching between the team hotel and Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Sri Lanka will arrive in Dhaka on May 16, and then the side will complete a three-day quarantine. The visitors will then be playing a practice match on May 21.

After the conclusion of the ODI series on May 28, the Sri Lankan team will depart on the following day.

This will be Bangladesh's third ODI series within the ICC's World Cup qualifying campaign. They are currently in sixth place after defeating West Indies 3-0 at home in January.

Bangladesh then lost to New Zealand 3-0 in March. Sri Lanka who lost to West Indies 3-0 last month, are now in 12th place.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently played a two-match Test series, which was won by the former. Sri Lanka had defeated Bangladesh by 209 runs in the second Test, while the first ended in a draw.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bangladesh sri lanka icc world cup
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Mamata Banerjee
Covid-19 Mythbusters
Lucky Ali
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP