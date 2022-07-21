Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / SL vs PAK: Shaheen Shah Afridi injured out of 2nd Test in Sri Lanka
cricket

SL vs PAK: Shaheen Shah Afridi injured out of 2nd Test in Sri Lanka

Afridi will stay with the team in Sri Lanka to rehabilitate, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday.
Shaheen Shah Afridi(Getty Images)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 10:05 PM IST
AP | , Galle

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the second test against Sri Lanka due to a knee injury.

Afridi, key for Pakistan in all three formats, was injured in the first Test at Galle on the fourth day Tuesday.

Pakistan won the first Test by four wickets, and Afridi contributed four wickets. The second test in Galle begins from Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics
shaheen afridi pakistan cricket team
