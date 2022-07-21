SL vs PAK: Shaheen Shah Afridi injured out of 2nd Test in Sri Lanka

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the second test against Sri Lanka due to a knee injury.

Afridi, key for Pakistan in all three formats, was injured in the first Test at Galle on the fourth day Tuesday.

He will stay with the team in Sri Lanka to rehabilitate, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday.

Pakistan won the first Test by four wickets, and Afridi contributed four wickets. The second test in Galle begins from Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.