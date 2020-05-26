e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / SLC suspends pacer Shehan Madushanka for alleged possession of drugs

SLC suspends pacer Shehan Madushanka for alleged possession of drugs

“The decision was taken following the player was arrested by the police and later sent on remand custody for alleged possession of illegal drugs,” a statement on the board’s official website, cricket.lk, read.

cricket Updated: May 26, 2020 18:14 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Colombo
File image of Shehan Madushanka.
File image of Shehan Madushanka.(AP)
         

Sri Lanka Cricket on Tuesday suspended pacer Shehan Madushanka from all forms of cricket after he was found with alleged possession of illegal drugs.

“Sri Lanka Cricket decided to suspend Shehan Madushanka from all forms of cricket, with immediate effect.

“The decision was taken following the player was arrested by the police and later sent on remand custody for alleged possession of illegal drugs,” a statement on the board’s official website, cricket.lk, read.

“The decision to suspend will remain intact until a full inquiry is conducted by the SLC into the matter,” it added.

Earlier, according to Ceylon Today newspaper, Madushanka was carrying over two grams of the drug when he was caught in the town on Pannala.

He was stopped by the police while he was driving his car with another person during a nationwide curfew due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The young pacer, who was arrested on Saturday, was produced before the Kuliyapitiya magistrate the following day.

The 25-year-old pacer rose to fame when he picked up a hat-trick on his ODI debut against Bangladesh in a tri-nation tournament final in January 2018. The three victims in his ODI hat-trick were Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain and Mahmudullah.

He played two other T20Is on the same tour but hasn’t represented the national side since.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘There have been lapses’: SC notice to Centre, states over migrants’ plight
‘There have been lapses’: SC notice to Centre, states over migrants’ plight
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
Delhi sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius as heatwave continues
Delhi sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius as heatwave continues
Coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg, warns China’s ‘bat woman’
Coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg, warns China’s ‘bat woman’
Man murders live-in partner in Haridwar, stuffs body in suitcase, say cops
Man murders live-in partner in Haridwar, stuffs body in suitcase, say cops
Police excesses for lockdown violation led to 12 deaths: Study
Police excesses for lockdown violation led to 12 deaths: Study
We are not decision makers in Maharashtra, says Rahul Gandhi
We are not decision makers in Maharashtra, says Rahul Gandhi
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In