'Smart move by India': Former Sri Lanka star disagrees with Arjuna Ranatunga's 'second-string' remark

Disagreeing with 1996 World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga’s 'second-string Indian side’ remark, former Sri Lanka all-rounder Farveez Maharoof said it was actually a ‘smart move’ from BCCI to send a different side for the limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka.

Maharoof said more than half of India’s squad has experience of playing international cricket and they have the luxury of creating different teams.

"If I look at the Indian team, half of the squad has played international cricket, I mean more than half of the team and also with the quarantine protocols, bubbles, and all these travel restrictions if you have a bigger squad to choose from sometimes it's smart to do it," Maharoof told ANI.

Ranatunga’s comments about Sri Lanka hosting a young Indian side minus the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah being an insult to their cricket had created a lot of stir ahead of the series, which starts on July 13.

With the Covid-19 protocols in place, BCCI had decided to send a young side for the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka with Shikhar Dhawan as the captain and Rahul Dravid as head coach. Regular captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri are currently in England, where they play a five-match Test series from August 4.

"Being in a bubble for a long time is mentally not easy for a player. So I reckon if you have the luxury of picking different players for different formats, you got to do it especially with this pandemic and all these protocols," Maharoof added.

The former right-arm seamer said the three ODIs and three T20Is between India and Sri Lanka will be a massive series.

"Whenever India comes to Sri Lanka, it's a massive series. It was a disappointing last series for Sri Lanka as they lost five games in England. The performance has not been that great when it comes to batting, bowling wise yes there are some positives," he said.

Stating that batting will be an issue for the hosts, Maharoof had no qualms in admitting that India will start as favourites.

"But batting has been an issue for Sri Lanka in a little while. In the past few months batting has let us down massively. So leading into the series, yes definitely India will start as favourites and Sri Lanka will go as underdogs, so hopefully, our boys pull their socks up and put up a fight," he added.