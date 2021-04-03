Home / Cricket / Smith reaches Mumbai to join DC squad, to be in quarantine for seven days
cricket

Smith reaches Mumbai to join DC squad, to be in quarantine for seven days

The 31-year-old, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹2.2 crore at the IPL auctions in February.
PTI | , Mumbai
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Steve Smith arrives for IPL 2021.(Delhi Capitals)

Star Australian batsman Steve Smith on Saturday joined the Delhi Capitals squad and will undergo a mandatory seven-day hard quarantine.

The 31-year-old, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was acquired by Delhi Capitals for 2.2 crore at the IPL auctions in February.

"2 monumental icons in one frame. Welcome to the DC family, @stevesmith49," the franchise tweeted a picture of the Australian with the Gateway of India in the frame.

The team has already started its training camp. Smith and compatriot Marcus Stoinis will hardly get time to train before DC's opening game against the Chennai Super Kings here on April 10 as the two will undergo a week of hard quarantine.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals confirm Axar Patel has tested positive for Covid-19

RCB head coach Simon Katich highlights 'positives' from IPL 2020

From SRK's clash to Ashwin's Mankading: A look at top five controversies in IPL

IPL 2021: Focus remains intact as ever, says Delhi Capitals' Ajinkya Rahane

The prolific right-hand batsman, who joined the Rajasthan Royals franchise in 2019, captained the side in the 2020 edition in the UAE, where they finished last.

At Delhi Capitals, Smith will reunite with his 2011 World Cup captain Ricky Ponting, who is the head coach of the side.

This season, DC will be led by swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in the absence of injured regular skipper Shreyas Iyer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
steve smith ipl 2021 delhi capitals
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP