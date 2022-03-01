CWC 2022: Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma slam 50s, India beat West Indies by 81 runs in 2nd warm-up fixture

The Indian women's cricket team continued their impressive run and secured a resounding 81-run victory against West Indies in their second warm-up fixture ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup, which is scheduled to start from March 4 in New Zealand.

Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Pooja Vastrakar were the standout performers from the contest. Both Smriti and Deepti completed their respective half-centuries as India posted 258 after electing to bat first.

Smriti scored 66, while Deepti hit 51. Team captain Mithali Raj and Yastika Bhatia also chipped in vital contributions of 30 and 42.

In response, West Indies got off to a poor start and lost opening batter Deandra Dottin (1) in the fourth over bowled by Meghna Singh. Pooja Vastrakar then joined the act and dimissed Aaliyah Alleyne (12) and Stafanie Taylor (8) to reduce Windies to 43/3 in the 17th over.

Hayley Matthews (44) and Shemaine Campbelle (63) tried to get the Windies chase back on track as they stitched a 69-run stand together. However, Meghna broke the partnership in the 38th over by dismissing Matthews, as Windies score at that time read 122/5.

Following her dismissal, West Indies kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could only manage to add 177 runs on the board.

The team had earlier defeated South Africa by 2 runs in their first warm-up fixture. They will now take on Pakistan in their first match at the World Cup, which will be played on March 6.

Brief Scores: India 258 all out (Smriti Mandhana 66, Deepti Sharma 51; Cherry-Ann Fraser 2-24); West Indies 177/9 (Shemaine Campbelle 63, Hayley Matthews 44; Pooja Vastrakar 3-21)