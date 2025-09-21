Smriti Mandhana: India’s reluctant match-winner

New Delhi: Each time Smriti Mandhana takes guard, there is an unspoken awareness that India’s hopes are tethered to her bat. After India’s near-miss in a record chase against Australia in Delhi on Saturday, her mindset reflected that it is grounded in simplicity even when the task is monumental. India's Smriti Mandhana scored a 50-ball century against Australia -- the fastest by an Indian in ODIs on Sunday. (PTI)

In doing so, Mandhana set a new benchmark for India, registering the fastest hundred by an Indian in 50 balls and the second fastest in women’s ODIs, with only Meg Lanning’s 45-ball blitz ahead of her.

“The only thing is not to think (about) anything, just react to the ball. We knew the wicket is good, the outfield is fast and we’ll get value for our shots. You don’t have a choice when you’re chasing 400, you have to play that brand of cricket.” she said.

India fell short by 43 runs in their chase of Australia’s mammoth 412, but in finishing at 369, they not only registered the highest-ever score in a women’s ODI run chase, but also signalled a bold shift in approach. It is likely to be a massive confidence booster as hosts India begin their World Cup campaign on September 30.

Mandhana reiterated, it was less about pressure and more about belief: “Everyone in this team is a match-winner. I don’t feel anyone is adding pressure on me. We’ve put up 300-plus totals even when I’ve got out. That doesn’t say reliance in batting.”

“Pratika (Rawal), Harleen (Deol), Jemimah (Rodrigues), Harmanpreet (Kaur), everyone has got a hundred in the last 12 months so there is no reliance on anyone, everyone is a match winner,” she added.

And while it is true that the Indian batting looks in its best shape, yet, the numbers tell a slightly different story.

The Mandhana factor

Since the last ODI World Cup in 2022, Mandhana has amassed over 2100 runs — by far the most by any batter in the world. Three hundred of those runs came in this series alone against Australia. For perspective, South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt follows next with 1708 runs in the same period. That gulf in runs is also the gulf India continues to face: while others in the batting line-up have sparkled in moments, it is Mandhana’s consistency that keeps India’s engine running.

In the last 12 months, Pratika Rawal (vs Ireland), Harleen Deol (vs West Indies), Jemimah Rodrigues (vs Ireland and West Indies) and Harmanpreet Kaur (vs England) have all notched up centuries — clear proof that this side has the firepower. Harmanpreet has scored 1167 runs since 2022, Jemimah 1063, and Rawal, despite only nine months in international cricket, has already piled up 802 runs. Rawal’s ability to anchor at the top has synchronised with Mandhana’s attacking instinct, creating a left-right opening pair that regularly unsettles opponents.

And yet, none of them have matched Mandhana’s ability to turn starts into defining innings as consistently. Since 2024 alone, she has scored eight centuries, taking her career tally to 13 — joint-second on the all-time list alongside Suzie Bates and just two behind Meg Lanning’s 15. More tellingly, India have won 10 of the 13 matches in which Mandhana has reached three figures.

Flicking a switch

On paper, India’s top order looks more settled than it has in years. The left-hand-right-hand combination at the top, Harleen Deol’s composure, the assurance of Harmanpreet at No. 4, Jemimah’s adaptability, Deepti Sharma’s steady improvement with the bat and the explosiveness of Richa Ghosh all combine to suggest India are anything but short of match-winners.

But the challenge lies not in potential, it lies in consistency and in matching the bar Mandhana has set.

Ever the team-first player, Mandhana insists that she isn’t India’s only match-winner. That may be true, but it cannot be denied that India’s fortunes are closely tied to her bat. Every time she stands tall, India look formidable. Every time she falls, the chase becomes trickier and the gaps more visible.

The signs are encouraging — the 369 against Australia showed India’s willingness to chase fearlessly and take the game deep. But if this team is to truly conquer the very best in world cricket, the others around Mandhana will need to flick a switch and turn the sporadic sparks into regular match-winning performances.