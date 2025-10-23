Smriti Mandhana’s sensational 2025 keeps soaring, overtakes Suzie Bates in women’s ODI centuries leaderboard

Smriti Mandhana continued with her running-scoring spree in 2025 as she smashed an 88-ball century against New Zealand in the must-win Women's World Cup 2025 fixture on Thursday at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. As a result of this ton, the left-handed batter is now at the second spot in the list for most ODI centuries in women's cricket, going past New Zealand's Suzie Bates. Mandhana now has 14 ODI centuries and is only behind Meg Lanning, who retired from international cricket after scoring 15 centuries. Smriti Mandhana scores century against New Zealand in Women's World Cup. (PTI)

This century was also Mandhana's fifth in 2025, and she now has the joint-most tons in a calendar year, alongside South Africa's Tazmin Brits. Coincidentally, Brits also smashed five centuries in 2025 itself.

This was also Mandhana's third World Cup century, the most by an Indian alongside skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. The Indian vice-captain had already created the record for scoring the most runs in a single calendar year, breaking the 28-year-old feat held by Australia's Belinda Clark.

Mandhana eventually went back to the hut after scoring 109 runs off 95 balls with the help of 10 fours and 4 sixes. She was dismissed by Suzie Bates.

The 29-year-old had a slow start to the World Cup, recording low scores against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa in the opening three games. However, she found her mojo back as she returned with scores of 80 and 88 against Australia and England.

However, these two knocks went in vain as India ended up losing the matches and found itself in a must-win territory against New Zealand in order to make the semi-finals.

Australia, England and South Africa have already qualified for the semi-finals, and there is a fight for the fourth spot between India, the White Ferns, and Sri Lanka.

Mandhana and Rawal put on more than 200 runs

After being asked to bat first, Mandhana and Pratika Rawal saw out the probing first ten overs, but the duo came into their own, stitching together a stand of more than 200 runs for the opening wicket.

This was the fourth stand of 150 or more between the two batters and also the second partnership of more than 200 runs. The duo are now the fourth pair in women's cricket to have two partnerships of more than 200 in ODIs.

For the clash against New Zealand, India made one change as the hosts brought in Jemimah Rodrigues in the place of Amanjot Kaur.