Sneh Rana becomes first Indian women's cricketer to achieve huge Test feat with brilliant all-round display vs England

Indian women gave a tough fight to the England cricket team in their one-off Test match at Edgbaston. After getting bowled out for 231 runs in their first-innings, Indian batswomen managed to score past England’s lead in the second innings. They took a 179-run lead in the match while chasing England’s score of 396 runs. There have been splendid performances by some players. Shafali Verma was the star with the bat while Sneh Rana has impressed with her all-round show.

Rana became the first Indian woman and fourth overall to have both a 50+ score and a 4+wicket haul on Test debut. After figures of 4/131, Rana scored a half-century in India’s second innings. She is remained unbeaten on 80 and strung together an important partnership with Taniya Bhatia.

The one-off women's Test between India and England ended in a draw on the final day, with the visitors defying the home side attack to score 344 for 8 in their second innings after following on.

Rana top-scored in the second innings with 80 not out off 154 balls. Rana and number 10 Taniya Bhatia (44 not out) shared 144 runs for the unbroken ninth wicket as they frustrated England bowlers for 30.4 overs.

Indian women suffered yet another batting collapse before their lower-order lifted them to over 300.

India lost four quick wickets for 28 runs after lunch but debutant Sneh Rana (27 not out) and veteran Shikha Pandey (18) kept the visitors afloat with a crucial 41-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

The duo batted for almost 17 overs before Pandey was caught behind off N Sciver's bowling in the 91st over.

Resuming the second innings at 83 for one, India were 171 for three at lunch with Deepti Sharma producing a resolute 54.

Sharma shared 72 runs with Punam Raut (39 off 83 balls) but was dismissed at the stroke of lunch.

After the break, England dealt two quick blows, dismissing skipper Mithali Raj (4) and Raut cheaply to leave India at 175 for five. While Raj completely misread an Ecclestone delivery only to see it clip the bails off, Raut, who was looking good till then, ended up giving a straight catch at square leg.

Pooja Vastrakar (12) then smashed three boundaries off Ecclestone in the 68th over before being cleaned up by Heather Knight in the 71st over.

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who had scored just 4 in the first innings, too couldn't last long in the middle as she got out playing a slog sweep to become the fourth victim of Ecclestone.

(with PTI inputs)