Sneh Rana helps India draw Test against England

Sneh Rana lost her father Bhagwan Singh Rana two months ago to a heart attack. The Railways cricketer was in grief when a call-up to the Indian Test, ODI and T20 teams for a tour to England brought back her smile. The 27-year-old wanted fulfil her father’s wish - to see her do well for the Indian team. Playing her first Test, off-spinner Rana bagged four wickets in the first innings against England women in Bristol on her debut and dedicated the showing to her late father.

On Saturday, Rana hit a maiden half-century in the second innings to save India from losing the one-off Test against England to make her debut more memorable. Batting at number eight, Rana showed her prowess as she hit unbeaten 80 runs and was involved in useful partnerships with Shikha Pandey and Taniya Bhatia that denied the hosts a win as the match ended in a draw.

Also read | With a successful Test debut, Sneh Rana pays homage to father

In reply to England’s first innings total of 396/9, India were bowled out for 231 runs in the first innings. India were propelled by Smriti Mandhana’s 78 and Shafali Verma’s 96. However, India could not avoid the follow-on as big guns Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur failed to deliver. With a lead of 135 runs, England women came down heavily on India and removed Mandhana early in the innings.

Even though, Shafali Verma’s early blitz of 63 runs and Deepti Sharma’s resilient knock of 54 runs in the second innings did provide India some cushion, it was not enough. The English bowlers, led by left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, put India in trouble and the visitors were struggling at 199/7 with Pandey and Rana were at the crease. Earlier, Raj and Kaur got out cheaply on 4 and 8 respectively.

Also read | Sneh Rana becomes first Indian women’s cricketer to achieve huge Test feat with brilliant all-round display vs England

England captain Heather Knight put pressure on India keeping close-in fielders with Ecclestone bowling brilliantly, having four wickets under her belt. Thereafter, Rana and Pandey struck a 41-run partnership for the eighth wicket to take India to 240. Nat Sciver removed Pandey 18 bringing debutant Bhatia at the crease. With a lead of over 100 runs and two Indian wickets left, England pegged their chances to win the game by bowling the visitors out as early as possible. But Rana and Bhatia stuck to the job and added 104 runs for the ninth wicket. Rana remained unbeaten on 80 and Bhatia on 44 as India finished the final day at 350/8.