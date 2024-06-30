Sneh Rana snaps up 8 wickets, SA follow on in Chennai Test

Chandigarh: There is something special about India off-spinner Sneh Rana and Test cricket. Against England in Bristol three years ago, Rana became the first Indian to score a half-century and take four wickets on debut. Her unbeaten 80 in an unbroken 104-run partnership with Taniya Bhatia (44 not out) helped India draw the game, garnering praise from all corners. Last December, she took seven wickets to bowl India to victory over Australia in the Wankhede Stadium and was named Player-of-the-Match. Sneh Rana celebrates one of her eight wickets in the first innings in Chennai on Sunday. (PTI)

On Day 3 of the Test against South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, Rana left a mark again, capturing eight for 77 to dismiss the visitors for 266 in the first innings and force them to follow on. India took a 337-run lead having amassed 603 for 6 in their first innings.

The opening session turned out to be eventful as Rana exploited a turning track in the first hour, adding five more wickets to her Day 2 tally. South Africa lost six wickets for 30 runs, collapsing after resuming on their overnight 236/4.

South Africa fought back to reach 232/2 at stumps. Sune Luus notched up her maiden Test hundred (109-203b, 18x4) while skipper Laura Wolvaardt was unbeaten on 93. She was batting with Marizanne Kapp (15*) with South Africa still 105 runs behind.

The 30-year-old Rana became the second Indian to take eight wickets in an innings in a women’s Test. Rana’s effort bowling 25.3 overs is second only to Neetu David’s 8/53, the best bowling figures in women’s Tests for India.

The off-spinner got the first breakthrough of the day in her third over, dismissing Kapp for 74. Off-spinner Deepti Sharma then removed debutant Annerie Dercksen for five runs. In the next over, Rana grabbed her sixth wicket by having Nadine de Klerk (39) caught at square leg, Rajeshwari Gayakwad taking a diving catch. She also bowled tailenders Masabata Klaas and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

SA produced a better response in the second innings with captain Wolvaardt (93*) and Luus playing brilliantly. Luus was eventually bowled by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, beaten by a delivery that kept low.

Rana bowled 20 overs in the second innings without success. She was a bit unlucky as some half chances were not taken by the fielders. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad again went wicketless in her 16 overs in the second innings.

India coach Amol Muzumdar said after the day’s play, “She (Rana) played inter-zonal post the Australia Test and then the bowlers camp happened at the National Cricket Academy. She knows she is an integral part of the team. She put up a sensational performance today. It was a fantastic day for her and India. The team will now eye wickets in the morning session.”