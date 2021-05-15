'So disappointed': ICC Hall of Famer 'angered' over BCCI's decision regarding Veda Krishnamurthy

Indian middle-order batter Veda Krishnamurthy has been going through a tough period in her life. She was struck with twin tragedies in her family as she lost her elder sister Vatsala Shivakumar to COVID-19, two weeks after her mother succumbed to the dreaded virus. India has been facing a deadly second wave of Covid-19 with daily cases being over 3 lakh for the past two weeks.

Veda wasn't included in the Test and ODI squads for India's tour of England, which takes place next month. However, an ICC Hall of Famer isn't happy with BCCI's response to Krishnamurthy's non-selection.

Former Australian women's team captain Lisa Sthalekar expressed anger over BCCI's decision to neither check on Veda after the twin tragedies in her family nor communicate to the bereaved India cricketer its decision to not consider her for the upcoming tour of England.

"Whilst not selecting Veda for the upcoming series may be justified from their point of view, what angers me the most is that as a contracted player she has not received any communication from BCCI, just to even check how she is coping," Sthalekar said in a note on her Twitter handle.

She added, "A true association should deeply care about the players that play the game... not focus solely on just the game at any cost. So disappointed."

The 28-year-old Bengaluru-based Veda recently paid an emotional tribute to her sister and mother, who succumbed to the virus in a span of two weeks.

The all-rounder, who has been helping others through her social media by amplifying their requests for aid, has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s.

Sthalekar, the first player to achieve the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in women's One-Day Internationals, felt the time has come for a player' association for the Indian women's team.

"As a past player the ACA (Australian Cricketers' Association) have reached out daily to see how we are and provided all kinds of services. If there was a need for a player association in (India) surely it is now."

The 41-year-old Sthalekar, now a commentator, said being looked after has become more important at the moment, with the pandemic wreaking havoc across the world.

"The stress, anxiety, fear and grief that many players have experienced through this pandemic will take its toll on them as individuals and inadvertently affect the game," Sthalekar signed off.

(with PTI inputs)

Indian middle-order batter Veda Krishnamurthy has been going through a tough period in her life. She was struck with twin tragedies in her family as she lost her elder sister Vatsala Shivakumar to COVID-19, two weeks after her mother succumbed to the dreaded virus. India has been facing a deadly second wave of Covid-19 with daily cases being over 3 lakh for the past two weeks. Veda wasn't included in the Test and ODI squads for India's tour of England, which takes place next month. However, an ICC Hall of Famer isn't happy with BCCI's response to Krishnamurthy's non-selection. Former Australian women's team captain Lisa Sthalekar expressed anger over BCCI's decision to neither check on Veda after the twin tragedies in her family nor communicate to the bereaved India cricketer its decision to not consider her for the upcoming tour of England. "Whilst not selecting Veda for the upcoming series may be justified from their point of view, what angers me the most is that as a contracted player she has not received any communication from BCCI, just to even check how she is coping," Sthalekar said in a note on her Twitter handle. MORE FROM THIS SECTION 'Not even in the IPL': Wahab Riaz names T20 league with 'high bowling standards' 'If you do that again, you might get a beamer': When Akhtar warned Uthappa Outgoing coach WV Raman alleges smear campaign against him Afridi remembers infamous 2007 episode of Akhtar hitting Asif with a bat She added, "A true association should deeply care about the players that play the game... not focus solely on just the game at any cost. So disappointed." The 28-year-old Bengaluru-based Veda recently paid an emotional tribute to her sister and mother, who succumbed to the virus in a span of two weeks. The all-rounder, who has been helping others through her social media by amplifying their requests for aid, has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s. Sthalekar, the first player to achieve the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in women's One-Day Internationals, felt the time has come for a player' association for the Indian women's team. "As a past player the ACA (Australian Cricketers' Association) have reached out daily to see how we are and provided all kinds of services. If there was a need for a player association in (India) surely it is now." The 41-year-old Sthalekar, now a commentator, said being looked after has become more important at the moment, with the pandemic wreaking havoc across the world. "The stress, anxiety, fear and grief that many players have experienced through this pandemic will take its toll on them as individuals and inadvertently affect the game," Sthalekar signed off. (with PTI inputs)