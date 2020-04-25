‘So happy when you met her’: AB de Villiers reveals Anushka Sharma’s influence on Virat Kohli

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers on Friday engaged in a heart-to-heart chat on Instagram Live in which the latter said that the RCB teammates were really happy after Kohli met Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, who is now his wife. In the video, the former South Africa captain said that before Kohli met Anushka, it was hard to keep him away from cricket field, and she brought a balance in his life.

“We all were so happy when you met Anushka. The one season before you guys met, we hit about one billion balls in the net. Now, at least there is someone who can keep him away from cricket for a change.

“You always had me prove at long cover, as you want to practice playing some balls and I was like this guy is never going to stop. Then Anushka came in - and now there is a bit of balance - there is a bit of patience, we have chat, we have lunch at restaurants - we still hit a lot of cricket balls, but there is a balance now,” he said.

In response, Kohli said that he will remain passionate for cricket all his life but meeting Anushka put things in perspective for him. “The passion is always going to be there but when you find a life partner who is just meant to be for you, things fall into perspective by themselves.

He added that love is the most important thing in life. “You start believing it’s just not about being obsessed about one thing in life. It’s good thing to be passionate, but love has to be the most important thing in life, and everything else follows,” he said.

“Everything has to run in balance. I am grateful I found her, she found me. It was meant to be,” Kohli further added.