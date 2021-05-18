'Some heartbreaks are permanent:' Twitter left shattered after CSA confirms Ab de Villiers won't come out of retirement

There are only a handful of cricketers in the world that are loved as much as South Africa's AB de Villiers. The show-stopper wicketkeeper-batsman, for over 16 years now, has entertained cricket lovers around the world.

When he announced his sudden retirement three years back, everyone was left shocked. However, due to his recent exploits in franchise and T20 cricket, especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Virat Kohli-led RCB, there was chatter about his comeback to the national side.

However, the murmurs were put to bed after Cricket South Africa on Tuesday confirmed that de Villiers will not be coming out of retirement. This left the cricket fraternity with a bigger, deeper shock.

“Discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all that, his retirement will remain final,” Cricket South Africa said while announcing their squads for limited-overs series in the West Indies and Ireland over the next few months.

Numerous calls urging de Villiers to come out of retirement for the upcoming T20 World Cup picked up pace during IPL 2021, where the wicketkeeper-batsman showed remarkable form with the bat. In just 7 matches, before the season was indefinitely postponed to the Covid-19 crisis in India and numerous positive cases among various franchises, the swashbuckling batter scored 207 runs at a strike-rate of 164.28

Here's how the world of Twitter reacted to the "heartbreaking" news.

AB de Villiers had announced his retirement from international cricket in May 2018. He played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is before announcing his surprise retirement.