'Some of the senior Indian guys don't like being restricted & told what to do': MI fielding coach on life in IPL bubble

The Indian Premier League 2021 had a bio-secure bubble created by the BCCI to safeguard the players and support staff from the dreaded novel coronavirus. It has been often talked about how life inside the bio-bubble is tough as everyone has to adhere to strict protocols laid down by the authorities.

With the second wave of Covid-19 wreaking havoc in India, franchises were put in the bio-secure environment to protect the team members. However, Covid-19 broke the bubble and started infecting some players and support staff in the first week of May. It eventually led to the suspension of the league.

After reaching New Zealand, Mumbai Indians fielding coach James Pamment has described how he felt inside the bubble. Pamment said that he felt safe inside the bio-secure environment IPL 2021.

Pamment, who arrived in New Zealand on Saturday, following the suspension of the cash-rich league, said while some of the senior Indian guys weren't too happy with restrictions, they did feel safe inside the bio-bubble made by the BCCI for the IPL.

"Some of the senior Indian guys don't like being restricted and told what to do, but we did feel safe -- at no point did we feel the bubble would be compromised, the challenge was the travel," stuff.co.nz. quoted Pamment as saying.

"But we started to get Indian guys in our environment whose families were very sick. There were bereavements as well and we were taking a bit of a cue from those guys who were saying 'no, we want to carry on' and the messages were coming back that this is a good distraction," he added.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people in India, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been increasing at an alarming rate in the country.

The New Zealand cricket coach admitted that he realised people were struggling to get the medical treatment only when he saw TV and not when he was actually out of the team's hotel.

"Yes, you do see ambulances occasionally on the roads, but what you do see more of when you're driving around the streets are people waving at you, people queueing up to watch you train through a fence," said Pamment.

"It's not like you're in a war-zone, but you could see the TV pictures and know there's people here struggling to get medical needs," he added.

The New Zealand contingent except for Tim Seifert, who has tested positive for COVID-19, came via Tokyo after IPL 2021 was suspended last week amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in India.

(with ANI inputs)

